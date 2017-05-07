What Is Next For Engaged ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall? Plus Vanessa Grimaldi Announces Her Next Move

It was no surprise when Bachelor Nick Viall ended up on Dancing With the Stars following his fourth appearance with The Bachelor franchise. Viall seems to have a knack and love for reality television. Now that Nick’s dancing days have come to a close, what does Viall have planned for the future? Will fans see him again on another reality show? Plus, Vanessa Grimaldi is also speaking up and solidifying her plans for the future to be with her new fiance, Nick.

Life and Style shared that as of now, Nick says, “My time in reality TV is probably done.” While it looks like our chances of seeing Nick on another reality television show are slim, fans and haters have not seen the last of Viall. People shared details of Viall’s immediate plans, which he revealed on social media. Nick is releasing a line of men’s grooming products called “The Polished Gent.” Viall always seem to be pretty polished himself and as he said in his video post, “I’m 36 years old, and I think I look young as f—.”

Fans can check out the new website for “The Polished Gent,” which launches May 8. On the webpage Viall says, “Since my mid twenties I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance. Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a huge amount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years and I am excited to share them with you.”

Viall says buyers can expect a subscription style box filled with carefully selected hair and skin products. Nick says, “The Polished Gent is a combination of carefully selected men’s grooming products delivered right to your door. No thinking, no hassle, to keep your hair looking thick and full, and your skin smooth.”

As far as Nick’s relationship with Vanessa goes, the couple is doing great. Now that Nick is done with DWTS, he will have even more time to focus on building an even stronger foundation with Grimaldi. E!News caught up with Grimaldi to ask her if a final decision had been made regarding where they will live permanently now that Nick is done with television. Vanessa is from Montreal, Canada and as seen on the show neither were initially sure where they would reside.

Vanessa now admits that she is moving to Los Angeles permanently to be with Nick. Grimaldi says, “I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I’m still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I’m still planning on teaching. I’m still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal. It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together.”

While Vanessa does miss her life in Montreal, she says she video chats with her family daily. Grimaldi said, “I FaceTime my family every day and my nephew every morning but I’m going back to Montreal to visit family and friends in a couple of weeks. Nick is going to be coming with me too so I’m very excited about that.”

Vanessa also dished on what her favorite date night with Nick consists of. Vanessa said, “Staying home in your pajamas and not having to put curlers in your hair and make up and having to dress up and put up a push-up bra. Nick cooking shirtless isn’t a bad date. I discovered his cooking skills like the morning after we got engaged. He was making his delicious French toast. Just staying home and lounging is nice.”

Things seem to be going well for Nick and Vanessa and it sounds like they can finally have some down time to relax and live outside of the spotlight. Time will tell if they have what it takes to make their relationship stick through thick and thin, but it looks like they are off to a great start.

