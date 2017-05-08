Are Tyga And Blac Chyna Dating Again? Recent Vegas Sighting Could Suggest Reconciliation, Or Something Else

It doesn’t seem to have been too long since Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian ended their respective relationships, but now their exes – Tyga and Blac Chyna – are reportedly dating, having recently been sighted in Las Vegas. Could this be their chance to rekindle their previous romance, or are they, as some are suggesting, simply trying to make their ex-partners jealous?

Earlier this morning, Hollywood Life reported on the curious sighting of onetime couple Tyga and Blac Chyna, who were spotted in Las Vegas this weekend, “reigniting rumors of a possible romance.” The publication noted that this was the second straight weekend where the former couple was seen in the same place at the same time, and that Tyga and Chyna had documented their Las Vegas weekend on Snapchat, sharing photos of themselves having fun, albeit by themselves.

Therein lay the catch – the two were not spotted while actually together, but seeing them at the same club in Miami last weekend and in Vegas this weekend seemed like more than an “act of serendipity.”

However, a newer report, also from Hollywood Life, cites a source familiar with the situation, who, when asked if Tyga and Blac Chyna are dating, said it’s not too likely, due to a previous unsuccessful attempt at reconciliation.

“Tyga and Blac are not reconciling, as far as she’s concerned, been there done that. It didn’t work the first time round so it’s unlikely it would work a second time.”

Although the newer report suggests that Chyna has no plans to jump back into Tyga’s arms, it also hints that the couple may be hanging out together more frequently so that their four-year-old son, King, can have a well-adjusted childhood with both parents around. But Hollywood Life’s sources also point to another motivation for what may or may not have been Tyga and Blac Chyna dating – a chance to make their respective exes jealous.

“It helps that being seen out together ensures that they both keep firmly in the spotlight, as well as making Rob and Kylie jealous. They love adding fuel to the fire and keeping everyone guessing.”

Tyga and Blac Chyna started dating in the fall of 2011, and became parents to King Cairo on October 16, 2012, getting engaged in December of that year. The couple broke up in 2014, and in the years since then, Tyga would go on to date Kylie Jenner, with Chyna entering into a relationship with Rob Kardashian, getting engaged, and having a daughter together. Chyna and Rob would split in December 2016, just one month after Dream Renee Kardashian was born.

Just in: Black Chyna & Tyga are Back Together Did They Pull Of The Scam Of The Century | See Detailshttps://t.co/I4EIubLqRY pic.twitter.com/rbFJjUtDYs — Deonaija Official (@deonaija) May 3, 2017

Regardless of what Blac Chyna and Tyga’s intentions may be, given these two recent sightings, it wasn’t long ago when the two were seriously at odds with each other, as a TMZ report had suggested in March. The publication cited unnamed sources, writing that Chyna was upset at how Rob Kardashian and Tyga were “tag teaming” her, supposedly spreading lies and suggesting that she wants to reconcile and get back together with the latter. This reportedly irritated Chyna, who, at that time, was “hardly (talking)” to Tyga, and had most recently spoke to him to “demand he pay King’s nannies.”

On the other hand, TMZ added that it may have been nothing more than a misunderstanding between the two ex-partners, with Tyga thinking Chyna wanted to talk “co-parenting,” and sharing this information with Rob, who may have, on his part, misinterpreted this as a sign of a potential reconciliation.

It’s an interesting prospect — Tyga and Blac Chyna dating again — but at this point in the game, it’s far from confirmed. And the best thing to do may be to wait and see if the two are indeed kissing and making up, or if they have other explanations for the two recent sightings at the same place.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for DAYLIGHT Beach Club]