Ben Affleck Takes Jennifer Garner’s Daughter To Father-Daughter Dance; Divorce Still On?

Ben Affleck took his daughter he shares with Jennifer Garner to her school father-daughter dance. The actor is doing whatever he can to stay close to his family. Is the divorce still on?

Keeping up with family appearances.

Jennifer Garner smiled from the doorstep as her estranged husband Ben Affleck walked their eight-year-old daughter Seraphina to the car to take her to her school’s father-daughter dance, Radar Online reported.

The celebrity couple has been preparing for a divorce, after separating two years ago. The actors have been amicably co-parenting their three children- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, since that time.

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015. The couple did their best to try and repair their relationship after alleged cheating, alcohol abuse, and gambling issues.

The parents-of-three went to marriage counseling and Affleck, 44, went to rehab to work on himself, according to People.

They were the best couple. I miss them so much????❤️ #benaffleck#jennifergarner A post shared by Ben Affleck (@_benaffleck_) on May 4, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

“We had heard throughout the past year that Jennifer Garner was considering taking Ben Affleck back at one point and that they both didn’t want to go through with the divorce.” we’re just human, amusing and confusing #jackjohnson A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on May 22, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT “However, we’d also heard that Jennifer had given Ben multiple ultimatums, most revolving around Ben dealing with his substance abuse, reports of his gambling addiction, and other problems.”

Jen filed for divorce.

Things clearly didn’t work out for Jen and Ben. The couple filed for divorce last month.

They have both asked for legal and physical custody of their three children.

Since going to rehab, Affleck has reportedly been “more present than ever in his kids’ lives,” even cheering them on at their soccer games and going to church with them on the weekends.

Ben moved out.

Ben Affleck recently moved out of the family home permanently, according to related reports by the Inquisitr.

Moving trucks arrived at the mansion where Jen and the kids live to move Ben out of the guest house where he has been living since the separation.

An inside source close to the family said that the actor has been slowly moving out over time so that the children don’t get alarmed but that “as of Monday, he will be living in his new home,” which is not far away from where they are located, Daily Mail reported.

Ben and Jen are attempting to keep the kids on schedule with their usual routines, however, they will have to start spending “regular time at Ben’s house as well.”

The insider claims that Affleck and Garner will continue to spend holidays and go on family vacations together.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Divorce News: Ben Moves Out Of Family Home

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Enjoys Making Ben Affleck Jealous, Flirts With Hot Co-Star

Ben Affleck ‘Dating Again,’ Just Weeks After Jennifer Garner Divorce: His Plans After Couple’s Split

Single Ben Affleck Reportedly Back In Contact With Christine Ouzounian, The Nanny That Started It All

Jennifer Garner: Why She Chose To Divorce Ben Affleck After His Rehab Stint — What Happened?

Is it really over?

It seems like there is no doubt in Jen’s mind that she wants to move forward with this divorce.

Affleck moving out was the final step, although, she did seem happy to seem him taking Seraphina to the father-daughter dance this past weekend. Hopefully, either way, the two can continue to amicably parent their kids together.

Happy Mothers Day ????. My mother is a big believer in being responsible for your own happiness. She always talked about finding joy in small moments and insisted that we stop and take in the beauty of an ordinary day. When I stop the car to make my kids really see a sunset, I hear my mother’s voice and smile. A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on May 8, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

Do you want to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner end up together or do you think they are better off apart? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]