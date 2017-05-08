Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs. Mumbai Indians IPL Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Crucial Match

Defending Indian Premier League champions Sunrisers Hyderabad must win on Monday to stay in the playoff hunt when they face table-topping Mumbai Indians in a match that will live stream from Hyderabad as the world’s leading T20 franchise cricket competition moves into the home stretch of the 2017 group stage.

Without a victory, Sunrisers captained by Australia star batsman David Warner will need to win both of their final two games to insure that fifth-place Kings XI Punjab cannot overtake them in the standings. Currently sitting on 10, King XI could finish with a maximum of 16, putting them past Hyderabad if Sunrisers suffer even one loss in their last two — unless they can defeat Mumbai at home on Monday.

For fans in the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, and in the United States, the IPL opener gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

To watch highlights the first meeting between the two teams, in the 10th match of the IPL 2017 campaign — a match won by Mumbai who took a four wicket victory with eight balls remaining — in the video below.

Stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians match in India

HotStar Sports will stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians T20 cricket match for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Again, HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial, but will require registration, or a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

Live Stream IPL Match 48 in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Number 48 will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Live Stream the 2017 Indian Premier League in the United States

To view the Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs. Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League T20 cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial week-long trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the 2017 IPL opening match for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

How to Stream the 2017 Indian Premier League Around the World

The Cricket Gateway site is the officially licensed home of the IPL live stream in 2017 and can be accessed from most countries in the world by clicking on this link. However, the Cricket Gateway stream can be accessed only by paying a fee — equivalent to $19.99 in United States currency. The fee covers all matches remaining in the 2017 IPL season, including the playoffs.

To watch a live stream on mobile devices, download the Cricket Gateway app.

Here are the expected teams for the Sunrisers vs. Indians match on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (captain), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

