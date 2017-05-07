‘Reservoir Dogs’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Twenty-five years after Quentin Tarentino’s directorial debut hit the big screens, Reservoir Dogs is considered a cult classic. The film featured some of the most respected character actors of all time. With a new video game, Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, about to hit shelves, we wondered where are Mr. Orange and company today?

Harvey Keitel (Mr. White/Larry Dimmick)

Keitel had already appeared in a slew of films before Reservoir Dogs, including Taxi Driver, Thelma & Louise, and Bugsy, which earned him an Oscar nomination. Over the past 25 years, Keitel has appeared in over fifty films, including The Piano, Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn, Cop Land, and the National Treasure films. Keitel currently has six new films in various stages of production. Since 2000, Keitel has served as co-president of the Actors Studio, alongside Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino.

Tim Roth (Mr. Orange/Freddy Newandyke)

Roth had already established his career in the U.K. by appearing in several BBC TV series and made for television films. After his star turn as Mr. Orange, Roth appeared in three more Tarantino flicks, Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms, and The Hateful Eight. He earned an Oscar nomination for Rob Roy. Roth has continued to appear in films, including Planet of the Apes, Invincible, The Musketeer, and Selma. He also starred in the television series Lie To Me. Roth currently has three films in production and will appear in the reboot of Twin Peaks.

Michael Madsen (Mr. Blonde/Vic Vega)

Madsen has had no trouble finding work since Reservoir Dogs. The highly sought after character actor was forced to turn down roles in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and From Dusk Till Dawn due to scheduling conflicts. The two did work again in the Kill Bill films and The Hateful Eight. Madsen also appeared in films such as The Getaway, Wyatt Earp, Donnie Brasco, and ICE Agent. In addition to his work on-screen, Madsen has found success as a voice over artist in video games. The published poet currently has 21 films, television series and video games in production.

Steve Buscemi (Mr. Pink)

Prior to Reservoir Dogs, Buscemi had appeared in two Coen Brothers films, Millers Crossing and Barton Fink. After his performance as Mr. Pink, Buscemi appeared in Pulp Fiction, Con Air, Armageddon, and The Big Lebowski. In addition to his work with the Coen Brothers and Tarantino, Buscemi is known for his numerous appearances in Adam Sandler films, including Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy. Buscemi had memorable guest appearances in several TV series such as The Sopranos, 30 Rock, and Homicide: Life on the Street. From 2010-2014, Buscemi starred in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, which earned him a Golden Globe and two SAG awards. As reported by the Inquisitr, Buscemi, who had been a firefighter for four years prior to his acting career, quietly pitched in at his old New York firehouse the day after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Buscemi remains an in-demand actor. He currently stars in the web series Horace and Pete, appears as various characters in IFC’s Portlandia, and voiced the character of Francis Francis in The Boss Baby.

Quentin Tarantino (Mr. Brown)

With almost no budget, Tarantino originally planned to shoot Reservoir Dogs with a few friends. However, his future changed when a copy of the script ended up in the hands of Keitel’s wife. With Keitel attached to star, Tarantino saw his budget swell to $1.5 million and his career was born.

Since Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has written, directed or produced a myriad of films, including Natural Born Killers, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jackie Brown, the Kill Bill series, and Inglourious Basterds. He earned Best Original Screenplay Oscars for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. Tarantino’s next project is Kill Bill: Vol. 3.

Chris Penn (Nice Guy Eddie Cabot)

Prior to Reservoir Dogs, Penn had already appeared in several movies including Footloose, Pale Rider, and All the Right Moves. He also co-starred in At Close Range with brother Sean Penn. After tackling the role of Nice Guy Eddie, Penn continued to work consistently. He appeared in Tarantino’s True Romance, Rush Hour, Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang), and Murder by Numbers. Sadly, Penn died in January 2006. While Penn had a history of drug use, his brother Sean told People that his death was “a natural death that was brought on by some hard living, but particularly weight.” Penn was 40.

While fans of Reservoir Dogs wait to see if Tarantino releases a special 25th collector’s edition of the film, they can get their copy of the new game, Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, on May 18.

