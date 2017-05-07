’13 Reasons Why’ Releases Season 2 Teaser Trailer, Producers Discuss What To Expect

13 Reasons Why was a wildly popular Netflix series, which dealt with issues many teens face such as sexual assault, bullying and its central issue: bullying. The executive producer of the series, Selena Gomez, revealed that the show was officially coming back for a sophomore season with an Instagram teaser trailer for the series.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming,” she teased.

The mega star bought the rights to 13 Reasons Why several years ago and was originally slated to play Hannah Baker when it was first optioned. The project, Selena once revealed, was intended to be both a passion project and a way for Selena to graduate from Disney to more mature roles. However, she eventually decided to let someone else take the role of Hannah.

Selena has stated that 13 Reasons Why is so special to her for a myriad of reasons. First and foremost, the actress thinks the show is incredibly important for tackling the issue of bullying. And although Selena is world famous, she has faced her fair share. After going on medication for lupus SLE, she was taunted by the press for gaining weight, and even had someone call her fat to her face at the airport. She has also suffered from depression and other mental health issues due to her lupus diagnosis.

13 Reasons Why is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Jay Asher. Fans figured the series would only be one season due to the nature of the show and the fact that it was based on a novel without a single. However, many speculated second season could be in the works after the cliff hanger ending the show gave its audience.

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn't be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn't of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

Since Asher’s novel doesn’t continue on, it will be up to the writers’ imaginations to take Hannah and the rest of the cast into a new season. But Jay Asher has admitted he is curious to know what happens to the characters after the book ends. He even stated that he thought about a sequel to the book, but abandoned the idea.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters. I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it,” he said.

For those wondering if Hannah Baker will return to 13 Reasons Why,it was recently made clear that her story isn’t finished, either.

“Hannah’s story is still very much not finished. She’s an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she’s very much still at the center of it,” Brian Yorkey, the show runner for the second season, stated.

Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

There are many other things that are not explored in the first season of 13 Reasons Why, and Brian Yorkey stated that he would like to see the character of Bryce brought to justice for his crimes.

“There’s a f**king rapist at this high school that hasn’t been brought to any justice. And one of the victims, that we know of, is still living and just beginning to confront the realities of being a rape survivor, which is another hugely important story to tell. As a human being, I want to see Bryce go to trial and get what he deserves,” he said.

The show has also been criticized for its graphic depictions of rape, sexual assault and suicide. Many wondered if the 13 Reasons Why would continue along the same lines due to the complaints received, but Yorkey assured viewers the formula would remain the same.

“It should be difficult to watch. If we make it easy, then we’re selling goods that we didn’t want to sell,” he said.

