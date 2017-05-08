Two Doctors Found Dead In Gruesome Scene At Boston Penthouse In New Update

The two Boston doctors who were found dead over the weekend in their South Boston luxury penthouse were more than likely killed by someone they knew, according to Boston Police. Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and Dr. Richard Field, 49, were found dead by police who answered a 911 call that said there was a man with a gun.

Police received a 911 call from one of the slain doctor’s colleagues, who had gotten a frantic text message from Field asking to send help. According to the updates Sunday evening, the cause of death, although not official, has been reported by officials who wished to remain anonymous.

Update:

The Boston Globe is reporting that in the final terrifying moments of his life, Dr. Richard Field managed to get a text message off to his colleague making a plea for help. He did this from the luxury condo where he lived and where his lifeless body along with the lifeless body of his fiancee’ were found over the weekend.

That text message prompted a 911 call by his colleague, but by the time police arrived to the couple’s 11th floor condo, they were dead. According to the Boston Globe, both doctors were found with their throat’s slit.

When police first arrived at the building, the suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, opened fire. Shots were exchanged and Teixeria was hit several times. He remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as charges are being compiled against him by Boston Police.

The Boston Globe is reporting tonight that the bodies were found bound at the hands, their throats were slit and there was blood on the walls. An official reported this to the Boston Globe with the promise of anonymity. It is also reported by the Globe that the killer had written a message on the wall. According to this unnamed official, the message is described as a “message of retribution.”

Police also found pictures of both doctors cut-up, according to the unnamed officials. While police believe that the victims and Texixeira knew each other, it is not known exactly how they are acquainted. Police are now probing the relationship between Teixeria and these two very prominent doctors in Boston. The police are also looking for a motive in these killings.

Original article:

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans explained the mindset of the alleged suspect, who opened fire on police when they arrived. Evans said, “This individual had just killed two people. He had nothing to lose.” Thankfully, not one police officer was hit.

While information on the motive for the killing or how the doctors were killed has not been released by the police, they have their suspect in the hospital. Police arrived at the Macallen Building on Friday night answering a call that there was a man at the building with a gun, according to Time Magazine.

When police arrived shots were exchanged with this man, who was shot several times by the police. When this gunman saw police, he confronted the officers at the door by firing shots, police then returned the fire. While this man was hit several times, he does not have life-threatening injuries.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was hospitalized after the shooting with police officers expected to file multiple charges against this gunman. His arraignment is set for Monday. Teixeria has a police record that includes a pair of larceny convictions.

According to NBC Local News, it was back in June of 2016 that Teixeira passed a note to a bank teller demanding money at a Boston bank. This was his second time doing this, as he did the same thing at a bank two years earlier. It is not known if Teixeira has secured a lawyer as of yet.

The doctors, Lina Bolanos and Richard Field, were engaged to be married and were living in the Macallen Building penthouse condominium. Bolanos worked as a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. She was also taught at Harvard Medical School.

Richard Field, was also an anesthesiologist, was employed by North Shore Pain Management in Boston. The two were mourned and remembered by their colleagues on social media and their workplace websites. John Fernandez, who is the CEO of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear, where Bolanos worked, posted words of a memorial on the company’s website, which mourned both doctors,

“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance,” he said on the practice’s website. “Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life.”

Bolanos’ godfather, Micael Gibbs, spoke with reporters saying how both his goddaughter and Field were “good, kind, gentle people.” Gibbs also said, “Hopefully, this guy that they caught will be able to say who he is and why this was done,” Gibbs said. “That’s all we’re hoping, is to get some kind of information. Why did this happen?”

Fox News is also reporting today that the police believe that Teixeira and the couple knew each other, but they didn’t elaborate on what level of acquaintance they were to each other.

