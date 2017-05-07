Nokia 6’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge & Note 5’s New Security Patch Arrive

While Nokia 6 is currently getting its Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, Samsung’s 2016 flagship smartphones are starting to receive a new security patch.

Weighing in at almost 2GB, the latest firmware for Nokia 6 brings in the version 7.1.1 of Android Nougat. Avid Nokia fans may know that the smartphone arrived at launch with the version 7.0 of the Nougat flavor from Google. Given that it is a heavy update, Nokia 6 owners should make sure to have enough memory space to avoid download and installation issues along the way.

Nokia 6 Android 7.1.1 update starts hitting units in Hong Kong and Taiwan https://t.co/MIVoARaloE pic.twitter.com/KtK23V49PM — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) May 6, 2017

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update was rolled out first to units in China and now, Hong Kong and Taiwan owners of the Nokia 6 should start getting the firmware, too, over the air. Aside from the advanced iteration of the Nougat OS, the firmware build also brings in the security update for May, according to a post from Nokia Power User.

“Nokia 6 in Hong Kong and Taiwan received Android 7.1.1 update and also the May security update today,” the official statement from HMD, home of Nokia phones, read, which also noted the following.

“We are delivering our promise to provide monthly security updates and also regular systems updates. China version was updated to 7.1.1 already in April and also received the May security update early this week.”

Speaking of security update, Samsung’s 2016 flagbearers, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, as well as its latest phablet officially available, the Note 5, are also getting a new Android patch to enhance the devices’ security. Though it seems late already for the April security patch for these Samsung phones, given that it is already May, the new firmware is still a welcome update.

Sam Mobile reported that the April 2017 Android security update for Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and Note 5 has been spotted in India. Specifically, the firmware builds weighing in 169.79MB and 176.49 MB are respectively rolling out for the Galaxy S7 with model number SM-G930FD size and the Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G935FD. Galaxy Note 5’s update, meanwhile, is a lot lighter, arriving at only 14MB in size.

Detailed changelog for Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, and Note 5’s firmware builds have not been released. But it is possible that the latest Android update also contains minor bug fixes and stability improvements in addition to providing a stronger security.

Nokia 6 was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 together with Nokia 3 and 5. It features promising specs such as 5.5-inch touchscreen display, a 1.1GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM, a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP front shooter and a battery with 3,000mAh capacity.

“Nokia 6 continues in the footsteps of our design heritage: it has a striking clean look, a smooth metal exterior and precise details – and five colors to choose from, including a limited edition glossy Arte Black,” its official website said.

As for Samsung’s last year’s premium smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were officially introduced to the market on March 2016. Some of the main selling points of these smartphone models are their Quad HD Super AMOLED display with 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 12MP dual-pixel rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Exynos octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM, ­support for wireless charging and Quick Charge 2.0 and their battery capacities (3000mAh for S7 and 3600mAh for the S7 Edge). The Android 7.0 Nougat update for these smartphones arrived a few months ago.

The Galaxy Note 5, released in 2015, is technically the latest S-Pen-equipped smartphone model from Samsung available in the market today after the tech giant implemented a massive recall for the faulty 2016 Galaxy Note 7 units. Samsung is expected to release a new phablet model, the Galaxy Note 8, later this year.

Are you waiting for a firmware update for your Android smartphone? The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop for more mobile firmware update news as they arrive.

