‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday May 8, 2017: Hilary And Mariah’s Explosive Catfight

The Young and The Restless spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017 reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) feud turns nasty and an all-out fight ensues, Dina (Marla Adams) calls Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon (Bryton James), Victor (Eric Braeden) hires a spy, Abby (Melissa Ordway) rants while Scott (Daniel Hall) chuckles, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes heartbreaking discovery about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Hilary and Jack on Divorce

Hilary has an honest heart-to-heart with Jack (Peter Bergman) about the pain of divorce. She asks Jack if it is possible to survive divorce without losing your mind. Jack and Hilary talk about dealing with the feelings of when an ex moves on. What seems to have Hilary particularly upset is the new lady in Devon’s (Bryton James) life. She feels that karma has come back to haunt her for all the wrong she has done.

General Hospital Jack tries to comfort Hilary and tells her that what she is feeling and going through isn’t karma, and that it’s not retribution for her past. He tells Hilary that what she is feeling is the pain of divorce. Jack also tells her that in time she will find love again.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Abby Rants At Scott

Scott tells Abby that Victor no longer wants the book to be written, because Nikki was not comfortable with the idea that her family’s life story would be out in the open. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Abby comes up with an idea that he can write an article about her as an up-and-coming mogul. Scott makes reference to Abby’s Naked Heiress days, and she quickly searches it herself. She is appalled by what she finds after she looks herself up.

According to General Hospital spoilers on Soaps She Knows,Abby begins to rant that she doesn’t get taken seriously while Scott chuckles. Abby and Scott have a back-and forth banter where she tells him that it’s better that he did not write her dad’s book because he probably would have portrayed her as a bimbo. Abby is so infuriated that she storms out!

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Tessa’s Secret Revealed

The Young and The Restless spoilers reveal that Noah will ask Tessa why she is still wearing the same clothes as the previous days. Tessa brushes it off and claims that she was too tired to change.

Later on, Nikki makes a heartbreaking discovery when she sees Tessa in her car. Nikki realizes that Tessa is homeless.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Devon Offers Mariah Hilary’s Clothes

After an intense night of passionate lovemaking, Mariah and Devon talk. General Hospital spoilers state that Devon notices the open unlocked door. Devon claims that he did lock it, but Mariah says that perhaps he was too engrossed in the throes of passion to remember to lock it. Mariah is late for work and Devon says that she can wear Hilary’s clothes with tags still on them.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Mariah and Hilary’s Catfight

General Hospital spoilers on Soaps She Knows, indicate that Mariah has never been one for subtlety and brags about how Devon blew her mind. She even shows off Hilary’s dress causing tensions to rise.

Later on the show, Hilary speaks about a rich billionaire who is trying to get over his ex-wife by using a pitiful girl. After the show, Hilary tells Mariah that she will never be able to pull off the show, the dress or her man, and that Mariah will never be her. Mariah laughs and Hilary.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Hilary explodes and the ladies get into a catfight. Hilary tries to rip her dress off Mariah, while Mariah grabs Hilary’s neck.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Victor Hires a Spy

Victor tells her that Nikki that he is no longer going ahead with the book. He tells her that he saw her perform at The Underground. The two fight about forgiveness and having respect.

Victor is informed about a real estate transaction and asks Abby about it. Abby says that it isn’t a big deal and downplays the deal. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Victor is upset by it and then calls Scott in. He offers Scott an executive position which Scott initially refuses. Victor reminds Scott that he still owes Victor. Victor tells Scott that he needs to spy on Abby for him.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]