Zoe Saldana Was Never Upset That Britney Spears Outed Her First Pregnancy: ‘She Was Just Being Britney’

Zoe Saldana recently opened up about her first pregnancy and learning that pop superstar Britney Spears outed that 2014 pregnancy on national television, long before Zoe was ready to share the news. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 star reveals how she felt about having the news shared by Spears, surprising her fans by revealing that she really wasn’t upset with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. Saldana also took the opportunity to tease Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 in light of the film’s release.

Zoe Saldana Was Never Mad at Britney Spears

In 2014, Zoe Saldana was expecting twins, her now two-year-old sons Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana. As ABC News shares, the world already knew about the pregnancy, before Zoe had the chance to publicly share that news herself. That’s because Britney had already shared the news with the public and, when Britney talks, everyone pays attention.

During a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ms. Saldana commented that she had shared a flight with Spears and that the two women bonded over their mutual pregnancy experiences. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 actress says she had a long talk with Britney and it had never occurred to her to ask the pop star to keep things secret, because it really wasn’t something Saldana was trying to hide.

Zoe and husband Marco Perego were just trying to be discreet about their first pregnancy. Getting outed by Ms. Spears was surprising, but not terribly upsetting said the actress.

“The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything,” Saldana said. “She was just being Britney. I love her. I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

Zoe and Marco recently welcomed another son into the fold, bringing newborn Zen home in February.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals How She Became the Sci-Fi Queen

If Gamora was a triplet… Si Gamora tuviera hermanas triples. #triplets #twins #siblings #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 #guardianesdelagalaxiavol2 A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on May 3, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Speaking with The New York Times, Zoe admits that she felt concerned that doing so many science fiction films might harm her career, but she just couldn’t turn down any of them. The actress says she felt unable to turn down the opportunity to work with James Cameron on Avatar or J.J. Abrams on Star Trek, so she was already committed to those projects, when James Gunn asked her to join his Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

“I really didn’t want to say yes because this was the third sci-fi film I’d be doing, and I was afraid it might not be great for my career,” says Ms. Saldana. “But I got the sense that I would be missing out on something so incredibly special that I said yes.”

Ms. Saldana also shared her experience filming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, which she says was a pleasure for a long list of reasons. Topping that list was being able to have conflict with another female character in a story arc that didn’t involve two women fighting over a man. Zoe says the stronger female presence in the film gave her an opportunity to explore themes that she has often wanted to see included in action films.

Also, getting to work with Kurt Russell was something that Saldana has long fantasized about.

“It was a check on my bucket list,” Zoe says of working with Russell. “He’s such a risk-taker and an artist who follows his heart. And we were laughing so hard at that hair. But he was the one laughing the loudest.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 opened in theaters on Friday.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]