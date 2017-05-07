‘This Is Us’ Fan Does Wedding Photo Shoot In Homage To Fan-Favorite Couple Jack And Rebecca

The hit series This Is Us hit the television world by storm when it premiered last fall and fans were captivated as they watched their new favorite TV family go through trials and tribulations, with a bit of a twist. For all 18 episodes of season one, fans returned week after week leading to the show’s renewal for not one, but two, more seasons, ensuring the show would be on the air until at least 2019.

During the long wait in between seasons, fans have been going crazy over what season two will bring when it returns in September but one fan spent the hiatus months paying homage to the fan-favorite couple on the show Jack and Rebecca Pearson, played brilliantly by Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, respectively.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, one super fan photographer did an entire wedding photo shoot with exact details that resembled the way the wedding went down on the show.

Karen Rainier’s shoot was filled with This Is Us references that only the most die-hard super fan would understand. The real-life couple in the shoot, Peter and Emily, agreed to model for the photos and actually resemble the couple from the show.

In a blog post regarding the photoshoot, Rainier commented, “I am a bit of a TV junkie and I have been obsessed with the show This Is Us since the first episode premiered. Sometimes it is good to stretch your creative wings, and I had been trying to come up with a completely unique wedding inspiration shoot that hadn’t been done yet. It seems like a lot of the wedding blogs have been publishing the same styles over and over again, so instead of drawing inspiration from colors or popular wedding trends, I decided to look outside my industry for inspiration. When I saw the episode of This Is Us where Jack & Rebecca get married, it hit me right then and there that I had to do it.”

The couple’s wedding vows from the show were on display in the shoot. And according to the Entertainment Weekly article, Peter and Emily had a vacant apartment (since they were in the middle of a move) that they were able to use to recreate the now iconic anniversary scene from the show’s fourteenth episode. Everything fell into place for the young photographer as her dream photo shoot took shape quite nicely.

The main couple on the show have a love story that captivated viewers from around the globe. When speaking to the Huffington Post about the couple’s relationship, Rainier said, “”[It’s] what real love looks like. There are highs and lows, there are struggles and triumphs. But they are a team through it all… They aren’t perfect but they do their best and that is all any of us can strive for.”

Even though the show’s first season finale did not receive the warm response that’s typical of most This Is Us episodes, fans are still eagerly awaiting the show’s return on NBC in the fall. Very little is known about what Season 2 will have in store, but hopefully the long-awaited mystery of how Jack Pearson met his untimely death will finally be revealed. And when it does, tears from around the world will no doubt be shed.

