New Nokia 3310 2017 Now Shipping? Price, Specs, And Everything You Need To Know Before Buying

The new Nokia 3310 that was unveiled during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has started shipping worldwide, or so Nokia claims. The phone, albeit very simple with straightforward functions, has generated much interest the past few months. If you are one of those who wants to purchase one, here is everything to consider.

Nokia 3310 Specs, Price

The new Nokia 3310 does not stray too far from its original version. It has very limited capabilities, so buying it is more because of nostalgia. But those who want a simple phone that does not need to have many features other than texting and calling (perhaps, as a secondary phone), the refreshed phone is good enough to satisfy those needs and more.

The Nokia 3310 2017 sports a physical numeric keypad (just like the old times) with buttons for navigation, the Inquisitr previously reported. At the front, it has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which makes for quite a colorful experience compared to the monochrome feel of the original.

At the back, there is a modest 2-megapixel camera with LED flash and at the bottom of the phone is a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the USB 2.0 port is at the top.

Under the hood, there is not much to rave about, except maybe for the 1,200 mAh battery that Nokia claims to offer up to a month in standby mode or up to 22.1 hours of talk time. With it is a 16MB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD slot.

The new Nokia 3310 comes out of the box with the Nokia Series 30+ OS, an MP3 player, FM radio, Bluetooth 3.0 and the revamped Snake game. The phone does not support apps, though.

Nokia 3310 Availability

Your 17 year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/xJAJgwApAB — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 5, 2017

According to the official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile, the Nokia 3310 is now shipping. Previously, HMD Global promised a Q2 launch, so the announcement was as expected. However, this only means that the first batch of handsets is on its way to stores. The account says that the global launch is arriving soon and that fans should tune in for more updates.

It is not known when the new Nokia 3310 will become available to buy in stores, but since it is assumed that it will not take too long for the devices to arrive at retailers, it should go on sale in the coming weeks if not days.

When the Nokia 3310 is officially released, it will come in four colors: Glossy Warm Red, Glossy Yellow, Matte Dark Blue and Matte Grey. The Chinese company responsible for reviving the Nokia brand said that it will also be available in single sim and dual sim options.

Nokia 3310’s Future

The first countries that will receive the shipment of the new Nokia 3310 remain a mystery, but it is almost certain that the U.S. will not be one of them. USA Today previously reported that the device is not compatible in the States.

HMD Global Chief Executive Arto Nummela told the publication that they might consider working on a version that would work in the U.S. when they encounter an opportunity in the future, but he did not promise anything regarding that. This version could also be 4G LTE capable, according to the Inquisitr, as opposed to the introduced handset with only 2.5G connectivity. If this feature comes around, fans might expect support for other apps as well. The price, however, will likely be increased but not by much.

For now, U.S. buyers can stay put and wait for an announcement from HMD regarding the new Nokia 3310’s availability in the country. If you’re looking to buy one, stay tuned as we receive updates regarding its release date and more.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]