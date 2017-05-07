The painfully short Season 2 of Attack On Titan had its episode 5 air recently. Episode 6 of AOT anime that’s based on manga Shingeki No Kyojin, an immensely popular light novel series by mangaka Hajime Isayama is awaited by its fans because of quite a few shocking cliffhangers in the previous episode.

[Warning: Attack On Titan Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers and Episode 6 speculations ahead]

The fans, who had been grumbling about the rather slow pace of Attack On Titan Season 2, have been greeted with several twists and revelations in the last couple of episodes. Given the fact that the sequel to AOT anime is merely 12 episodes long, the creators appear to have stepped up the narrative, but have still managed to maintain a lot of mystery.

Episode 4 of Attack On Titan finally revealed Christa’s real name. Needless to say, her character as well as the Titan form is one of the most complex in the series. Interestingly, her intelligence and emotional quotient is quite different than the others. However, she still shares a strong bond with Bertolt Hoover and Reiner Braun.

Although Eren Yeager and Annie Leonhart may have been the first soldiers who revealed their abilities, the fact that Ymir shares the same ability to transform in a Titan is truly shocking for AOT fans who haven’t read the manga. Ymir’s Titan-shifter may have remained hidden if her comrades weren’t in danger of being ripped apart by the seemingly mindless man-eating giants. Ymir’s Titan form tried valiantly to clear a path through the intelligently laid ambush. Interestingly, hiding in plain sight was an interesting revelation about Bertolt.

While Christa was attempting to help her fellow comrades, Bertolt was seen clamping down hard on one of his own fists in an attempt to draw blood. It is obvious that he was trying to transform into a Titan. As AOT fans will immediately recognize, drawing blood is the fastest way to transforming into a Titan. Essentially, when a Titan-shifter gets cut or bleed, the mutation springs forth. It is quietly likely that Episode 6 of Season 2 of Shingeki No Kyojin will confirm Bertholt was ready to display his own hidden powers to ensure everyone’s survival, reported Comic Book.

That moment when you realize that we’re half way through the season#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin pic.twitter.com/NO5YYUqBTJ — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 7, 2017

What is the Titan form of Bertolt?

As revealed in the Clash of the Titans‘ arc, Bertolt Hoover’s Titan form is none other than the Colossal Titan. As a young cadet, Bertolt acted as a secret agent from Marley. A mole in the Elite Survey Corps, Bertolt was on a mission to find the whereabouts of the “Coordinate.” Little does he know that the Coordinate is not an object, but an ability within a few of the Titans that allows them to control other mindless giants.

Attack on Titan Episode 31 has just started airing in Japan on Tokyo MX!#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin pic.twitter.com/oKxfYONlok — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 6, 2017

As hinted by Reverend Nick, quite a few members of the society are aware of the history and origins of the Titans. Moreover, it is quite possible these creatures were once employed by the upper echelons of the society as a way to ensure meek compliance. The complexities are compounded after the team from Stohess finds out that reported breach in the Wall Rose was made up.

Ymir fought bravely with the Titans. However, the warrior’s injuries raise a serious question about her survival. With Reiner appearing quite stressed about Ymir’s Titan form, will the latter lose a friend and gain an enemy?

