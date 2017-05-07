‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Reacts to Chris Soules Arrest While Soules Attempts To Get Felony Charges Dropped

Fans of Bachelor Chris Soules remain in shock over his sudden arrest as he awaits his day in court to try and prove his innocence. Soules was charged with a felony after allegedly leaving the scene of the accident in which tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, was killed. The crash and announcement of Soules arrest left Bachelor nation in turmoil. A few former alumni, including Luke Pell, have spoken out about the accident Chris was involved in. The newest Bachelor alum and good friend of Soules, Nick Viall, is the latest to speak out about Chris and what happened the night of April 24.

Entertainment Tonight caught with Nick at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, where Viall opened up about fellow Bachelor Soules. Nick said he wishes the best for Chris and says he has not yet spoken to Soules following the accident and arrest.

While Viall has not yet spoke with Soules, Nick did have the following to say about the accident and his friend.

“My reaction was obviously the same as everyone else, which is just that it’s a terrible tragedy. More than anything I’m just praying for the gentleman that passed away [Kenneth Mosher] and their family and just wishing the best for everyone involved. I’ve kind of let things be. It’s kind of a surreal thing right now. I think it’s best for everyone to just pray for the people involved and that’s all they can do that will be beneficial at this point.”

We tell people we met on a dating app #friends #losangeles #lafashionweek #madeinfidelity A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Soules was arrested at his house following the fatal crash and was released later on a $10,000 bond. Chris did call 911 after the wreck and attempted to give aid to Mosher until paramedics arrived. Soules allegedly left the scene with a relative or friend once emergency crews were on scene to attempt and revive Mosher. The victim was transported to a local Iowa hospital where he was pronounced dead. The funeral was held for Mosher last week and Soules and his family understandably did not attend the services.

Entertainment Tonight reported that on May 1 the attorney’s representing Soules filed a motion with the courts to have the felony charges against Chris dropped. The motion filed said, “Because probable cause does not exist to support the charge against Mr. Soules, it must be dismissed. The information provided by Mr. Soules’ during his 911 call fulfilled the requirements of the reporting statutes. Not only did Mr. Soules satisfy the letter of the law, he satisfied the spirit. He gave law enforcement on-the-spot identification and location information and reasonably provided treatment to Mr. Mosher.”

If you thought the super bowl was amazing …Next Sunday night the three of us dominate the dance floor to celebrate love and 20 seasons of @bachelorabc #love #superbowl50 #bachelor #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:36pm PST

Soules attorney’s urge the public to not react to tabloid information being released about Soules. Us Weekly shared a statement given to them by Soules legal counsel which said, “Neither Mr. Soules nor his legal counsel will be responding to the numerous tabloid style articles and journalists who have been reporting false and misleading stories by citing ‘unnamed sources.’ Rather, they will be focusing on presenting the truth, which will reveal how inaccurate and unfair so many of these news accounts have been. We are confident that the fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they’ve always done — reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented.”

The statement came after numerous news outlets reported Soules allegedly purchased alcohol just prior to the fatal crash. Chris has not been charged with any alcohol related wrongdoing.

Since Soules arrest, Chris has deleted all forms of social media as he and his family deal with this tragedy. Hopefully Chris will have a fair day in court, which could prove to be difficult with all the media coverage surrounding the accident. Chris was due to appear in court May 2 prior to the new motions being filed. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation]