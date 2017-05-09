DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ Hits No. 1: Justin Bieber Makes Hot 100 History, First Male To Debut At No.1 Twice

DJ Khaled’s All Star “I’m The One” juggernaut has debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with a lot of help from Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Migos’ Quavo.

The hotshot arrival also marks a history moment for prince of pop, Justin Bieber. Billboard notes the Biebs’ second No.1 bow on the famous Hot 100 is the first time that a male artist has debuted atop the chart twice.

The Canadian superstar first debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “What Do You Mean?” back in 2015 on the September dated chart.

As far as overall No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 go, Mariah Carey leads the charge with three No. 1 launches for “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” in 1995, and “Honey,” in 1997. Britney Spears has two No. entrances. (“3” in 2009, and “Hold It Against Me,” 2011).

Back to “I’m The One.” The earworm summer jam shot into the top spot on the May 20th dated Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Without a doubt, Grammy winners Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and the Grammy-less Quavo rocketed drove the hip hop party track to No. 1.

The feat marks the first No. 1 Hot 100 debut for Khaled, Chance, and Quavo.

The new No. 1 is Bieber’s fourth No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart topper, while veteran Lil Wayne scores his third. After debuting with “”Mean,” he hit No.1 in 2016 with “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.”

“I’m The One” pushed Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” off the chart zenith after it reigned for a week at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Billboard reports the hit launched at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 53.9 million U.S. streams in the week ending May 4, according to Nielsen Music.

The track bowed atop the music brand’s Digital Song Sales chart with 171,000 downloads. The song also made a strong debut on the Radio Songs chart, coming in at No. 33 with 35 million audience on radio in all formats.

Meanwhile, “I’m The One” punches in a milestone as the first rap song to debut at No.1 on the Hot 100 since Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” seven years in 2010.

Billboard made special mention of the fact that Justin has now racked up more top five Hot 100 hits post his 2015 Purpose album than he did from the actual album.

Following “Mean,” “Sorry” and “Love Yourself,” the 23-year-old singer scored top fives with features including Major Lazer’s “Cold Water” (which also featured MO and peaked at No. 2); DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You” (No. 4); Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix (No. 3 this week); and the current No.1 with DJ Khaled’s aptly titled “I’m The One.”

Widely seen by commercially-leaning music listeners as the strongest contender for Song of the Summer (so far), “I’m the One” also debuted at No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Notably, L.A. Reid (the legendary record industry executive and current CEO of Epic Records USA), tweeted that the song was the first hip-hop song to debut at No. 1 since 2010.

First hip hop #1 debut since 2010 @djkhaled — LA Reid (@LA_Reid) May 8, 2017

In addition to becoming the first male artist to debut at number one on the Hot 100 chart, Billboard reveals Bieber is the first artist to have two tracks in the Hot 100’s top three at the same time since his “Love Yourself” song hit No. 1 and “Sorry” placed at No. 3 on February 27, 2016.

With the “Despacito” remix rising from No.4 to 3, the Hot 100 chart top five completes with Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” slipping to No.4 and Ed Sheeran’s previous 12-week topper “Shape of You” tumbling from No. 2 to 5.

In short, Justin Bieber officially has the charts Midas Touch.

'I'm The One' becomes DJ Khaled, Quavo (as a solo artist) & Chance The Rapper's first Hot 100 #1. It's Lil Wayne's third & Justin's fourth. pic.twitter.com/1B3nHeg16P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2017

[Featured Image By Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images]