Kendall Jenner Enraged Internet With ‘Vogue India’ Cover, But Does She Care?

Kendall Jenner is back in the hotseat again, but this time she has company. Vogue India is still under fire for presenting Jenner as their latest cover model, stirring up hate from those who would prefer seeing Indian models on the cover of a magazine targeting Indian readers. While Vogue India has been fairly quick to respond to the criticism, Ms. Jenner has yet to reply at all. In fact, Kendall never even shared her Vogue India cover with her Instagram followers, which is something else Jenner’s followers are questioning.

Vogue India Insults Its Own Readers with a Kendall Jenner Cover

As The Washington Post shares, Vogue India was excited about its planned May 2017 Collector’s Edition and began boasting about the upcoming issue to its social media followers. Among the magazine’s online posts, an image of the special issue’s cover was shared, which presented Kendall Jenner as the cover model.

In the Instagram post, Vogue India shared a copy of the cover image, which has Kendall dressed in a lacy black outfit that is both revealing and mysterious. It’s certainly a beautiful image, but as the issue presents the catchphrase “Indian Affair” in bold white and gold lettering, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect backlash from choosing Jenner instead of an Indian model or actress.

Further creating fodder over the use of Jenner’s image, Vogue India revealed that the issue would be celebrating its tenth anniversary with the issue.

“Disgustingly inappropriate,” responded one Twitter user. “Were ALL the Indian women unavailable??”

That sentiment was shared by many others, including one critic who added a short list of possible Indian actresses and models.

“There are tons of actual Indian models to choose from yet you chose a Kardashian/Jenner,” tweeted another Vogue India critic. “Were Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Aishwarya and many other Indian women unavailable?”

Vogue India Responds to the Hate, But Kendall Jenner Does Not

@danielwellington just launched new leather straps for the #DWClassicPetite! #ad My favorite? St Mawes! Find your own favorite and enter KENDALL for 15% off on danielwellington.com A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

As more and more backlash was created by the Kendall Jenner cover, WWD reports that Vogue India took an opportunity to respond to the criticism and share their decision to use Jenner for the special issue’s cover. In issuing a statement that addressed reader concerns over Jenner’s cover, the magazine cites that it has only had 12 international covers in its decade long existence, adding that using Kendall for the current cover is included in that number.

The Vogue India statement points out that those numbers translate to a whopping 90% of covers using Indian models and celebrities.

“India has given the world so many beautiful faces to admire. After all, we are Vogue, an international brand, and we want to give the love back by featuring some of the best international celebrities on our covers. Occasionally!”

One Instagram user nailed the reason for so much disdain over using Kendall Jenner specifically for the Vogue India cover.

“She didn’t even post these pictures on her Instagram because it’s Vogue India. And you chose her as the cover model.”

Previously, Ms. Jenner shared cover images for Harper’s Bazaar U.S. 150th anniversary edition and a March Vogue U.S. group cover. Also, Kendall has posed for American, Spanish, German and Australian Vogue issues and has shared each one of those covers with her Instagram followers.

Just two days ago, Ms. Jenner posted an image promoting Daniel Wellington timepieces, but there is still no mention of the Vogue India cover.

Kendall’s unwillingness to respond only seems to be adding insult to injury for Vogue India readers who already felt misrepresented by the special issue’s use of an American model. Now, as Kendall Jenner backs away from everything related to the magazine’s May 2017 Collector’s Edition, she risks further alienating her international followers.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]