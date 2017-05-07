Netflix Series ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5: Cast Members Discuss New Season

Season 5 of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black is set to debut soon, and fans are ecstatic. Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix’s most popular series, and Season 5 looks like it will be the most explosive one yet. With the powerful drama that last year’s finale brought to the series, fans are anxious to see what will be revealed in the new season.

Orange is the New Black Season 4: Finale Recap

Many consider Orange is the New Black’s Season 4 finale, Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again, to be the most powerful episode of the series yet. The underlying theme was regret. While sitting in Lolly’s cardboard time machine, Lolly and Healy converse about what they would change in about their past. The Construction 101 classmates talk about what they would do if the time machine were real. And Alex and Piper discuss on whether or not they would want to alter the past.

All of this led to an explosive finale with Orange is the New Black losing a beloved character, Poussey, from the hands of a white correctional officer. After her death, and the disrespectful attitude of the guards towards her dead body, a riot ensues in the Litchfield Prison. The final chilling scene shows Daya pointing a gun at CO Humphrey’s head.

Orange is the New Black Season 5: The Cast Reunites For A Panel Discussion

Recently, some of the cast members reunited at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center to discuss the series. The panel revealed that Season 5 will take place throughout a three-day period to highlight the importance of how Poussey was killed. Reported by Variety, Laverne Cox (Sophia Burset) spoke on how the Netflix series reflects the current social environment.

“Our show seems relevant now more than ever. There’s a resistance that’s happening at Litchfield fright now, and there’s a resistance that’s happening in the country.”

Samira Wiley (Poussey) piggybacked on that point.

“It’s our responsibility as artists to reflect the time that we’re living in. It’s an incredible responsibility that we have.”

Uzo Aduba (“Crazy Eyes”) revealed how losing Samira on the show affected her.

“[The cast] are, firstly, a family. Selfishly, I was sad and upset. She’s [Wiley] pure love.”

The show is based on the story of Piper Kerman. She wrote her memoir, Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, after being sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and money laundering (like the show, her girlfriend was a drug dealer). In the series, Piper Chapman is portrayed by Taylor Schilling. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Schilling and asked her what audiences can expect from Orange is the New Black Season 5.

“In prison, the real stakes of your life are so heightened, it’s as heightened as It can be because your life is falling apart. But the collective stakes for the first time are heightened. Where everyone is dealing with the same crisis and has the same issue and in that, it’s really interesting to see alliances come together and what parts of people come to shine. It’s very cool to have everybody on the same mission together. There are some scenes where we’re all together, but this season still breaks it up a bit with all the characters.”

Orange is the New Black Season 5: Release Date & First Look

Orange is the New Black will return on June 9, 2017, and Netflix has provided a first look at Season 5 of the hit series.

