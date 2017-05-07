Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engagement Rumors Heat Up After Couple Makes First Official Appearance Together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement rumors have been swirling for months now but recently, the couple made their first public appearance together and many think this move is significant. On Saturday, Meghan Markle was on hand to cheer on Prince Harry as he competed in a celebrity polo match. Meghan’s presence at the Audi Polo Challenge in Coworth Park means that her relationship is inching closer and closer to an engagement.

Meghan and her prince started dating at some point last year, only becoming official in November 2016 when Harry spoke out about reporters and others who had been hounding Markle’s mother in an attempt to gain information about their relationship.

Since then, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been seen together more than a handful of times. Most notably, Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to Jamaica earlier this year as his date to a good friend’s wedding. The pair were photographed looking very comfortable together and many wondered if they would be walking down the aisle next.

They made headlines again just weeks ago when Prince Harry treated Meghan Markle to an after-hours tour of the Natural History museum in London. Again, pictures of the royal pair were shared and many wondered if an engagement was coming soon.

Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking completely in love, their romance has doubted by critics, who wonder if Meghan will be accepted by the royal family. Despite easing their courtship rules in recent years, there are plenty of reasons that Queen Elizabeth might deny the courtship and demand that Prince Harry finds a more suitable mate.

Many think that Prince Harry might not marry Meghan Markle because she’s already been married and divorced. Those who followed the saga of Prince Harry’s father when he fought to marry Camilla Parker Bowles will recall that, aside from her being Charles’ mistress, she was also a divorce’. Camilla was married to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles before she began her longtime romance and marriage to Prince Charles.

There has also been the issue of Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha. If she had her way, the royal family would turn their backs on her sibling. She has been incredibly outspoken about their falling out and what she says is the truth about Meghan Markle ever since she started dating Prince Harry.

As far as polo goes, the royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William have been spending summers playing the sport for charity since 2007 according to People. The royal family reports that their charity polo efforts have netted more than $10 million for charity and this summer will be no different. Does that mean Meghan Markle will be on hand to cheer on Prince Harry at more charity polo matches?

There has been a bit of controversy about whether or not Meghan Markle will be able to attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton. It turns out that she won’t be there during to some royal family rules that aren’t as lax as others. According to royal tradition, the royal family is not allowed to bring their unengaged or unmarried partners. Meghan will still be around for plenty of the other wedding festivities. It was reported that Meghan will be Prince Harry’s date for the reception that takes place after the May 20 royal wedding. Then again, if Harry were to pop the question prior to May 20, Meghan would be eligible to go to the entire formal wedding.

Whether or not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become engaged in the next few months, this is still the most serious that the royal bad boy has ever been about a woman. It looks like Meghan and Harry really are headed for the alter, which would mean the American actress could be joining the ranks of just a few other Americans to marry in and become royalty.

