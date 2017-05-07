‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Mon May 8, 2017: Daphne Tells All, Carly Still In Dark About Martina and Sonny

General Hospital spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017 reveal that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be stood up by Franco (Roger Howarth), Ava (Maura West) will be crystal clear about her demands, Nelle (Chloe Lanier)has a pleasant run-in with Michael (Chad Duell), Carly (Laura Wright) still wants to divorce Sonny, and Daphne (Andrea Savo) reveals the truth.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Franco Stands Liz Up On Date Night

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Liz will have a heart to heart and they will talk about the imminent danger that is around them. In particular, Sam is worried about the digging up of information on Jake’s (Hudson West) past. Liz will try to reassure Sam and General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will tell Sam that if Helena (Constance Towers) did indeed do something to Jake, that the best place to find the answers will be on Cassadine Island itself.

Liz’s sixth sense kicks in when Franco doesn’t pitch up for their date night. Liz begins to worry and her intuition tells her that something is amiss and wrong. Liz is actually correct because Franco is following Jason to Cassadine Island.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Jason Reaches Out To Daphne

In a desperate search for answers, Jason contacts Daphne in the hopes that she will be able to help him put the pieces of the puzzle together. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Daphne tells Jason some key information and that on Tuesday May 9, 2017, Jason has an epiphany. This realization is the key factor in helping to solve the mystery and changes everything.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Nelle And Michael Bump Into Each Other

Nelle has been persona non grata after drugging Sonny and pretending that they had made love, and Michael had been rightfully angry. Nelle was trying to regain his trust but everything spiraled out of control after the confession. However, things may be looking better for Nelle after she bumps into Michael at the park.

Nelle is looking after Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and Michael has Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) with him. General Hospital spoilers state that Nelle will try to make a quick exit from the park but Charlotte is having none of it. Charlotte will ask Nelle if they can’t please stay a little bit longer and Nelle reluctantly agrees. Away from the humdrum of normal life, Nelle and Michael may at last have the time to sort things out and make peace among themselves.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Carly Still Set On Divorce

Carly (Laura Wright) is still dead set on divorcing Sonny. Of course General Hospital fans know that Carly’s lawyer Martina (Daya Zaidya) also slept with Sonny and Sonny wants to make sure that he gets the best possible deal out of their divorce settlement. Spoilers reveal that Martina and Carly are strategizing about the divorce when the conversation between the two women gets personal.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly is beginning to soften towards her husband and the mind shift change is obvious to Martina, especially since Martina now has a personal interest in the case as well. Martina will ask Carly if she is divorcing Sonny or if she is defending him. Carly does not want to admit to her change of heart yet, even to herself, and she tells Martina that she wants out her marriage to Sonny and wants to divorce him. At the heart of it all, Carly’s ego and stubbornness are in the way of her swallowing her pride and taking Sonny back.

General Hospital fans will remember that Martina and Sonny met while he was drinking his sorrows away, trying to get over the pain of Carly divorcing him. At that time Martina did not know that he was the husband of her client, and they slept together. Martina has been hiding the truth about the fact that she slept with Sonny but General Hospital spoilers will reveal that Carly will discover the truth about what happened between Sonny and Martina, especially since Ava knows their little secret.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017: Ava Asks And Gets What She Wants

Sonny is afraid that Ava will tell Carly the truth about him and Martina. So when Ava makes certain demands from Sonny regarding Avery, he grants her wishes. Ava tells Sonny that he won’t regret giving in to her demands. Sonny replies, “But you might.”

