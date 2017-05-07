Chris Brown The Party Tour Concert: Why People Are Still Supporting Him

Chris Brown has had a long and complicated history. Is he a good musician? Undoubtedly so. This singer-songwriter possess a voice that comes only one in a million—maybe a billion. He has also made and brought life to some generation-defining hits like With You, Superhuman, Forever, and his longest-running No. 1 hit Run It.

But music alone doesn’t make a person. Despite his sterling music career, Chris Brown has been the subject of many a controversy, starting from the infamous domestic violence case with his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. After being charged with felony assault and making criminal threats, as MTV has reported, Chris Brown started to amass many other legal issues: the brawl with Drake in 2012, an altercation with Frank Ocean over a parking space in 2013, and another felony assault, also in 2013, over a photo opportunity. And these are only a few in the long list of criminal records, police reports, and lawsuits against Chris Brown. In fact, he has been denied entry to Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom for his criminal track record.

This is exactly why many people have turned their back on Chris Brown. You see another violent outburst, another legal case, with Chris’ name plasted on the cover, you think “just another day in the life of Chris Brown.”

But it is 2017 and the musician in Chris Brown is still alive. In fact, just five months into this year, Chris Brown has already been involved in ten hits with different artists.

So if you’re asking why Chris Brown is still doing concert tours, it’s because there are still people out there who will pay to hear him drop some beats (not beating, hopefully).

A quick glance at the Chris Brown World official website would give you the details of his latest The Party Tour concert tour. As of today, Chris Brown’s The Party Tour concert is still set to drop in ten locations across the US.

May 8, 2017 – Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

May 10, 2017 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

May 11, 2017 – KeyArena, Seattle, WA

May 13, 2017 – Golden1 Center, Sacramento, CA

May 15, 2017 – Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

May 16, 2017 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

May 18, 2017 – SAP Center, San Jose, CA

May 19, 2017 – Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl, San Diego, CA

May 20, 2017 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

May 23, 2017 – The Forum, Inglewood, CA

And guess what, people are still flocking to Chris Brown’s concerts.

Had the best day of my life last night at the Chris Brown concert! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jZBxlkJAql — Monica (@monicaaaa_5) May 7, 2017

I’m on my way to the Chris Brown concert!!!! I’m so excited I’ve been waiting so patiently for this moment and it’s finally here????☺️ — Christi Brown (@crbrown19) May 1, 2017

would do anything to see chris brown in concert???? — fie (@justinsfit) April 27, 2017

Chris Brown concert was too lit the other night. Like a Brooklyn summer jam. — Lou Will Dreams (@iAintShitDoee) April 27, 2017

Went to my 1st ever CB concert & it was beyond words, amazing???? made a little poem for @chrisbrown & royalty for their bdays pic.twitter.com/vj8hyYdIVk — BaKeela352 (@BaKeela352) April 26, 2017

But not everyone are hyped over the Chris Brown concerts. Some are very unhappy that he is still out there doing concerts, when he should be serving his community service sentence for all the violent cases he has been connected with.

Some girl messaged me and asked me to dress her for the Chris Brown concert tonight. I told her to wear a mouth guard and a helmet. — Dulce Niña (@skrressed) May 6, 2017

block me if you went to the chris brown concert — nev (@nvstlo) May 7, 2017

wish chris brown would do a prison sentence https://t.co/fYjzwyboHL — Jess Way (@JessxWay) March 29, 2017

Just for the fun of it, let’s make a bucketlist of things to expect in a Chris Brown concert. The Charlotte Observer hysterically but accurately points out what someone who doesn’t like Chris Brown for everything that he has been convicted with should look out for in his concert.

Will the show actually happen?

Chris Brown has a penchant to not appear in his own shows like in 2015 when he postponed a performance scheduled for Time Warner Cable Arena, and in 2014 when Chris failed to make good on his promise to appear in a New Year’s Eve’s show in the Philippines. Chris also has a tendency to move his concert dates around, just like the recent rescheduling of his concert in Nashville.

Will his opening acts actually happen?

We were all promised French Montana at The Party Tour concert but guess what, he just vanished out of thin air from the official lineup. Even 50 Cent who was supposed to appear in the concert was reported to have dropped out. Who else will Chris be dropping on his lineup?

What do the fans who show up have to say for themselves?

Interestingly, after combing through social media sites for giddyness and excitement over the Chris Brown concerts, we have found that the bulk of people going gaga over the concerts are female. So never mind that Chris Brown is proven guilty for abusing and assaulting a woman. Let’s just maybe forget our morality for a second, line up for a Chris Brown concert, and let’s all throw our hands in the air like we just don’t care.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]