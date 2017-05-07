WWE News: Former Tag Team Champion Being Sued For More Than $1 Million After Prank On WWE Network Show

For WWE superstars, things can go really well for you and then, there are times when everything just seems to go wrong all at once. Titus O’Neil has not appeared on WWE television a lot in the last couple of years, but now, he’s ending up in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Last week, he was the subject of a lot of backlash for posting a non-kayfabe picture on social media and this week, he’s being sued for his actions on a WWE Network show.

Titus O’Neil is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, but he really hasn’t been in an overly relevant feud in quite a long time. He has done a bit of ambassador work for the company and has recently been seen as a manager-type figure for Apollo Crews on Monday Night Raw.

Now, O’Neil has found himself in hot water on more than one occasion in the past week and that can’t help his case to get back into any kind of title picture. After posting the very non-kayfabe pic from Europe last week, O’Neil is now the subject of a rather large lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Titus O’Neil reportedly lost his mind while being taped for an episode of Swerved on the WWE Network. The show features WWE superstars unsuspectingly playing pranks on one another and one joke from 2015 appeared to get out of hand.

Donald Anderson was a photographer working for the WWE Network show and he was working on an episode back on May 18, 2015. The prank involved superstars being shocked/zapped and it ended up being the turn of an unsuspecting Titus O’Neil who was not thrilled with the joke.

Anderson was shooting for WWE when O’Neil was zapped and things turned rather ugly.

O’Neil didn’t seem to take kindly to the prank and blew up at what happened. At one point, he even kicked the camera out of Donald Anderson’s hand which the cameraman says caused him to be “seriously injured.”

Anderson was told to immediately leave the area where WWE was filming due to the “fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus [O’Neil].” As a result of the injuries he suffered in the assault, Anderson is suing Titus O’Neil for more than $1.2 million in damages.

As of this time, neither Titus O’Neil nor WWE has released any comment regarding the incident from Swerved or the lawsuit. This is not the first time that O’Neil has had a bad run-in with WWE as many will remember the incident from early last year which resulted in a 60-day suspension.

During Daniel Bryan’s retirement speech in February of last year, the WWE roster came out on stage to give him a round of applause. One of those on stage was Vince McMahon who was hugged and grabbed by O’Neil in what has since been referred to as a “playful, physical altercation.”

The moment took place on camera and that didn’t sit well with McMahon which led to O’Neil’s suspension the very next day. His suspension was officially listed as being for “unprofessional conduct,” and he really hasn’t done much since coming back from the 60 days away.

Titus O’Neil has been seen as a mid-card talent throughout his entire career and he is hardly ever seen on television any longer. It isn’t even quite certain where WWE is going with his manager-type angle with Apollo Crews, but it has, at least, had him back on camera. After posting the pic of Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns last week, and now, the lawsuit where he is being sued for his actions while taping Swerved, O’Neil may be on very thin ice with the company.

[Featured Image by WWE]