‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham Slams Mom, Debra: ‘Shut Up!’

Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielsen, have no doubt had a rocky relationship. The Teen Mom OG star has even recently stated that she and her mother are no longer speaking to one another following their long chronicled inability to get along with one another.

The pair made a last-ditch effort to save their relationship by appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, but it doesn’t appear that Dr. Ish and Dr. V were actually able to help the stars mend fences.

143rd #KentuckyDerby #horseraces #derby #derbydays @churchilldowns @kentuckyderby A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 6, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Farrah Abraham has revealed that she will not be attending her own mother’s wedding, and has stated that her engagement to her boyfriend is “scandalous.”

“I will not be involved, neither will Sophia. I think it’s healthiest that we celebrate and are happy for her from afar,” said Farrah when speaking to Wetpaint.

Predictably, a blowout between Farrah and her mother occurred during the very first episode of Marriage Bootcamp, when the pair were unable to agree on an incident that occurred several years ago. Although it is known that the cops were called to their Iowa home and that a scuffle between the mother and daughter ensued, it isn’t known exactly what happened as both have very different recollections of events. Farrah Abraham states that her mother hit and abused her, while Debra claims that Farrah had her in a headlock and threatened to kill her.

Farrah Abraham hinted that a future episode will focus on the events that took place between herself and her mother.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page. So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going,” she said.

Only two episodes in, Farrah Abraham has already walked off the set of the show, angry at the fact that she and her mother cannot seem to agree on the sequence of events from that fateful day.

“Why am I raising my voice, why am I arguing and fighting up against somebody who can’t admit to what is really happening and going on in our family history? I get really upset when I’m around liars. I detest people who lie. I can’t stand it,” she told E! News.

#TheAbrahams #familybootcamp Starting Tonight! Get ready! ???????? @wetv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

The reality star dug into her mother on the most recent episode of the series. Debra Danielsen is caught by a security camera walking around the room she is sharing with her ex-husband, Michael Abraham and Farrah Abraham, without a stitch of clothing on. And when she sits down to confide in her daughter that sharing a room with him makes her uncomfortable, Farrah is having nothing to do with it.

“I think it’s f**king weird that you’re like naked…and you’re not like shutting a door around your ex-husband. The bulls**t continues. Don’t say you’re uncomfortable [there]…and then you’re like fine being naked around people,” Farrah Abraham shot at her mother.

As Danielsen attempts to defend herself, her daughter wants none of it.

“You didn’t shut any doors, so shut up,” Farrah Abraham fired back.

Unable to continue the conversation, Farrah Abraham ultimately walks away from her mother in anger, repeating the same pattern the two have shared for years.

As Farrah Abraham has revealed the pair are no longer speaking, it will be interesting to see if she has chosen to say her “final goodbye” to her mother on the show.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]