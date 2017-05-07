Abdul Hasib, ISIS Leader In Afghanistan, Killed According To Government Statement [Breaking]

Abdul Hasib, the leader of ISIS-K in Afghanistan, has been killed according to a statement released by the government, as per a report by The Globe and Mail. Pentagon spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis announced two weeks that Hasib had likely been killed in a joint raid with Afghan commandos in Nangarhar province which also claimed the lives of two US Army Rangers. “The thought is we got him, but we are not certain,” said Captain Davis on Friday, April 28.

According to the statement, that raid did not claim Hasib’s life, but another operation against his Nangarhar province compound, led by Afghan and US special forces last Thursday, succeeded.

Hasib’s group, which the military calls Islamic State-Khorasan, is affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Hasib’s death marks the second Khorasan province emir killed within the past year.

The raid on the Nangarhar compound was allegedly carried out by 50 US special forces and 40 Afghan commandos, the same composition which made up the earlier raid.

Hasib was appointed to leadership last year after his predecessor Hafiz Saeed Khan was killed by a US drone strike. Hasib is suspected of ordering a series of high-profile attacks in Afghanistan, including the Kabul hospital attack in March, when an attack by ISIS-K militants disguised as doctors left at least 30 dead in a siege that lasted over six hours, beginning with a suicide bomber destroying the south gate of the Sardar Mohammed Daud Khan, the country’s largest and best-equipped medical facility.

This story is still developing and the Inquisitr will continue to update as more information becomes available.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]