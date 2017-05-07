Rihanna To Release New Fenty Puma Creeper This Week, In The Form Of A ‘Bow Creeper Sandal’

Rihanna is gearing up for the release of the latest installment in her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection this week, this time dropping a summer-ready version of her popular Creeper sneakers in three existing colorways.

While Rihanna has seen success with her Creeper sneakers, which were honored with Footwear News’ “Sneaker of the Year Award” last year, the silhouette of the continually sold-out shoes has not been altered since their initial release in 2015. Now, it appears that Rihanna and Puma have teamed up for an all-new spin on the Creeper, this time in the form of a “Bow Creeper Sandal” just in time for the summer season.

Last month, Puma took to social media to confirm that an all-new silhouette for the Creeper would be on its way, teasing the announcement alongside an invitation to Rihanna’s Fenty Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles for local fans.

LA: Be the first to wear the #FENTYxPUMA Bow Creeper Sandal. Head to the pop up at 1050 Wilcox Ave. pic.twitter.com/8sPcWHyOAN — PUMA (@PUMA) April 18, 2017

The fresh design was pre-released at Rihanna’s Fenty pop-up in Los Angeles, where Rih herself was seen chatting with fans while tending to the cash register, and was deemed an instant hit by customers who were lucky enough to get their hands on the new silhouette.

How awesome would it be if Rihanna was in all PUMA stores like this?! ???? #FENTYxPUMA A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

According to Refinery 29, the Bow Creeper Sandal is a sneaker-sandal hybrid, a perfect nod to the popularity of both the Creeper sneaker and Fenty slides, and is rumored to retail for $160. While it’s unclear exactly how many colorways will be unveiled for the product’s full online release, promotional photos of the Bow Creeper Sandal show the shoes’ current availability in white, tan, and soft pink.

We’re loving the Bow Creeper Sandal. Which color are you getting on May 11? #FENTYxPUMA pic.twitter.com/pRocM3KsfF — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) May 7, 2017

According to Puma’s official webpage, the Bow Creeper will be available for purchase online on May 11 at 10AM EST.

While fans eagerly await the arrival of Rihanna and Puma’s latest creation, other fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for Rihanna’s newest endeavor, Fenty Beauty, which is set to hit select Sephora locations this September.

News of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection surfaced in February after Rihanna confirmed that pieces of the impending makeup collection were used on models in her Fall 2017 runway show in Paris, including the highly buzzed about holographic lip color that has been making the rounds on Instagram since last year.

According to New York Magazine, Rihanna’s makeup line will hit Sephora stores this fall as the brand’s parent company, LVMH, previously signed the “Love on the Brain” songstress to assist in the creation of a beauty line in a $10 million deal announced last year.

While Rihanna is remaining tight-lipped about what’s in store for her makeup collection, several blogs have recently begun speculating that Rihanna may have been dropping hints for months about which pieces will hit shelves this September.

During April’s Fenty pop-up shop in Los Angeles, observant fans inquired about the iridescent pearl highlighter that the songstress was seen wearing during the event, prompting Rihanna to hint that the highlighter would be included in the fall release of her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection.

RIHANNA IS DROPPING A MAKEUP LINE IN SEPTEMBER CALLED “FENTY BEAUTY”. GATHER YA COINS!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/uAzoNHvlHW —???? (@fentyy) April 24, 2017

“It’s a secret…until September,” Rihanna told fans, as seen in a video posted by a fan on Twitter.

Similarly, Refinery 29 also pointed out that Rihanna may have been dropping hints about another beauty product during her recent appearance at the Met Gala, where the songstress was seen sporting a pigmented pink highlighter, or perhaps blush, all over her cheeks, temples, and eyes to compliment her stunning floral gown.

vogue. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Currently, reps for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna haven’t confirmed that the product would be included in this fall’s launch, however, with Rihanna having confirmed that she’s been wearing her own products over the past few months, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that a pop of pink blush would be included in the first-ever release of her new makeup line.

What do you think of the new silhouette of Rihanna and Puma’s Bow Creeper Sandals?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]