‘Friends’ Revival Announcement Is A Hoax

Friends was no doubt an iconic television series, and all of its fans would surely tune in to a revival series. Rumors swirled that the show would return in 2018 for a “one season only” event, in which “all six original cast members had signed on.” Fuel was added to the fire when a David Schwimmer account posted on Facebook that the revival was, in fact, the real deal.

The post was shared over 250,000 times as of the time of writing this article, with many people worked into a frenzy over the possibility of their favorite show making a comeback. It also garnered over 200,000 responses.

However, a little bit of research revealed the entire thing to be a hoax. First of all, the account it was coming from was not David Schwimmer’s real Facebook account, which was made apparent by the fact that the user spelled his surname as Schwimer. It was also evident that the name of his character, Ross Gellar, was spelled incorrectly. While some Facebook users got caught up in the moment, others were a bit more savvy in their response.

“I wish people would be a little more observant and do a tiny bit of research before tagging every person they know on this. Both David Schwimmer and Ross Geller are spelled wrong, and you can easily google this and see that it’s fake,” one user wrote.

Another user chimed in.

“Ugh, can this BE anymore fake?! First off, David spells his last name with two M’s. Also, this page was made the same day this post was shared. Finally, the cast members have said time and time again there won’t be a reunion,” another user replied.

BuzzFeed has reached out to NBC for an official comment on the whole affair, but they have yet to respond.

A Friends reunion show has been proposed several times, and all of the original cast members have stated that it would never return.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the series, discussed the possibility of a reunion last year.

“I feel like I’m just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it’s asked. It’s been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it’s not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at. What’s it going to be about? Really, how is it going to work? This is what everybody is forgetting. They no longer hang out at the coffee house, they have all moved away. Chandler and Monica live upstate, Phoebe and Mike, probably the same. [W]hat reason would there be for them all to come together for a significant amount of time. The setting, and that time of life, worked brilliantly for then. It would be great [if it happened]. It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that’s the opposite of someone else. It’s even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it’s really hard. It’s six people, how easy it is for you to get six of your friends together?” she said to Heat Magazine.

Last year, there were similar rumors that Friends would be returning to the small screen, either as a reboot with a completely different cast or as a reunion special. But series co-creator, Marta Kauffman, but the rumors to bed fairly quickly.

“Why? I mean, for me, why go back to that territory?” she asked in Variety.

It appears we may never get to see what the Friends characters are up to now.

