Ciara Shares Family Photo Of Baby Sienna Hospital Bracelets

Ciara posted a sweet family photo of Russell and Future’s hospital bracelets with her when she delivered her daughter Sienna.

Ciara and Russell Wilson named their baby Sienna Princess Wilson.

While the singer has not shared any photos of her daughter yet, she did share a picture of the family’s hospital bracelets. Future Jr.’s said “Big Brother” on it.

Ciara and Russell married last July at the Gothic Revival country house Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

The couple told fans they were pregnant shortly after the wedding in October.

The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

This past Friday, the couple announced the birth of their first child together on Instagram.

Ciara posted a photo of pink and white flowers and balloons for her daughter, whose middle name is Princess.

Ciara has been pretty open with her fans throughout the pregnancy, sharing photos along the way to show her progress.

Last Sunday, the mother-of-two shared a black and white video montage of herself and Russell captioned, “You Bring Us Peace.”

Ciara and Russell both posted the same Instagram photos the day baby Sienna was born, featuring a heavily pregnant Ciara swinging on a swing by the water, walking on the beach with her husband, and smiling.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.’ We Love You.”

Russell uploaded a photo of the waves crashing onto the shore with Ciara sitting by the water, saying that Sienna’s birth took place at 7:03 p.m. on April 28 and that she weighed “7 lbs 13 oz.”

Insiders told E! News that Ciara, Russell, and Future, 2, are all ecstatic to have baby Sienna home with them.

“[Ciara] always wanted a little girl.” “She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes.”

Sienna is Russell Wilson’s first biological child and he couldn’t be more thrilled, sending photos of his daughter to friends and family.

“He has been sending photos of his baby girl to all his close boys. He keeps gushing about her. He jokes and says, ‘I will never let her out of my sight.’ He is very protective.”

Little Future loves having a new sister to play with and Ciara is making sure to give the big brother lots of attention as they welcome the baby into the family.

“Their house is full with love.”

The source told reporters that the celebrity couple’s relationship and bond are stronger than ever.

“[Russell] is behind and supportive of Ciara in so many ways.” “Their connection is unbreakable. He is very into God and believes they were destined for each other.”

Congratulations to the happy, growing family!

