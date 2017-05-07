‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Slammed Online: ‘You’re Not a Role Model!’

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has had it rough these past few weeks, and even rougher still are some of the comments coming from those who read her Instagram. The reality TV star recently went online to proudly show off her growing baby bump, and was unfortunately met with more than a few harsh comments.

Several of her fans and viewers are not too please about her life choices, particularly having three babies with three different men.

One user fired off at the blonde mother-of-three, giving her a piece of her mind in a not-so-nice manner.

“Really getting pregnant at 16 and having three babies by 3 different men?!! She is setting an example for your daughter?! WOW!! I don’t think you understand the meaning of a role model!!! SMH!! Sorry but she is no role model to young women!!”

Another user weighed in, playing judge and jury to Kailyn Lowry’s life and choices.

“These girls stay pregnant. Having all these damn babies with different men is not an example. Geesh they are really just statistics.”

Others, however, defended Kailyn Lowry and the life she has created for herself. One user sounded off at the others who were abusing Kail from the safety of their keyboard.

“I get so irritated over people and there snid comments about how she isn’t a roll model because she got pregnant by 3 different men. Yes, she may have but she is a great independent mom, she has a Bachelors degree and she has wrote three books. It isn’t like she sat around and done nothing. She supports her children, whether at school or soccer games and she has full support from all 3 men about how she is raising her children. Yes, there is a lot of things that you need to work on when it comes to a relationship and they all put effort towards it before giving up on the relationship all together. Being with another person that is different from you (or even the same) and making it work is really hard. Instead of looking at the negative things that has occurred in her life, and basing her off that as a human being. You should look at the great and positive stuff she has done. Kail, you keep doing what you’re doing. You’re a great woman, a great mother, and a great leader.”

While Kailyn Lowry may have three children from three different men, she has still been able to support her family and has been making strides to do so after Teen Mom 2 is no longer a source of income. The soon-to-be mom of three has published three books and is working on a fourth, which she says she has been writing during her current pregnancy. The juicy new tell-all will likely center around some of the drama she and the father of her third child, Chris Lopez, faced together.

Kailyn Lowry will also be celebrating her graduation on May 13, a feat that was no easy task for her. She elaborated about how proud she is of herself and her accomplishments on her blog.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family.”

Kailyn Lowry is the only Teen Mom to have completed a four-year degree, which is a huge accomplishment any way you slice it.

