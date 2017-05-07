Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Heat Up The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have held onto romance and love for longer than most marriages last and there’s no indication that their passion for one another is going to be cooling off anytime soon. As their latest public appearance proves, Goldie and Kurt are as in love today as they were 33 years ago on their very first date. The couple were recently honored with matching his and hers stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the event tugged at the hearts of onlookers, as Russell and Hawn proved they still only have eyes for each other.

Hollywood Presents a Long Overdue Honor to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

As People reports, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have both been acting for nearly 50 years, so some might feel that receiving their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars has been too long in coming. Neither celebrity voiced any complaints, however. The lovers, who first became romantically involved on the set of 1984’s Swing Shift, seemed happy and grateful for the recognition and for the many adoring peers present to share in the joyous occasion.

“Can we just get married? We’ve never had a celebration like this before,” joked Ms. Hawn, referring to fan interest in seeing the couple wed.

Among those present during the ceremony were Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Quentin Tarantino.

Goldie spoke eloquently about her long struggle to transition from dancing to acting, almost 50 years earlier, as she shared that the star and the recognition it represents means more to her now than it might have earlier in life. Hawn explained that she never really appreciated the meaning of the star earlier in life, but now, as she reflects on her career, she sees it as a sign of the challenges and the triumphs of a successful career.

“I didn’t get my white picket fence but I got a beautiful house,” Ms. Hawn said. “I said yes to Kurt Russell. I said yes to Bill Hudson, and without Bill I wouldn’t have had Katie and Oliver. I wish my mom and my dad could see me.”

Kurt Thanks Goldie for a Wonderful Life

For Mr. Russell, his Hollywood Walk of Fame star couldn’t have been earned without the support of his family. As ABC reports, Kurt found himself getting choked up, as he thanked everyone in his family from his mom and sisters to his children. Russell has Boston and Wyatt from a previous relationship and the children he helped Goldie raise, Oliver and Kate.

While Russell says he hadn’t expected for the unveiling of the stars to be as emotional as it was, he adds that he’s grateful it was something he could share with Goldie.

“Goldie to you, I owe my wonderful life,” Kurt Russell gushed over his long-time partner. “Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that. There’s no one else I’d rather be next to than Goldie Hawn.”

Speaking for her parents at the Walk of Fame ceremony, Kate Hudson remarked that Kurt and Goldie held their family together with grace and class, even as they each pursued full-time acting careers. Hudson recalled her mother commenting that, whatever else may come, she refused to fail at parenting. Kate commended Ms. Hawn for maintaining a close relationship with her children and for managing to give them a normal childhood amid Hollywood pressures.

Goldie echoed Kate Hudson’s words, as she shared her philosophy with ceremony attendees.

“Movies are illusion, but life isn’t. And that’s what matters,” said Hawn. “And we’ve always gone through our careers that way, our life that way, raised our family that way. And it’s who I am.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]