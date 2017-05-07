Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen Flashes Butt On Instagram Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Larsa Pippen showed off her butt in a bikini on Snapchat over the weekend. The photo was a flashback to her trip to Mexico with the Kardashians last week.

Girls’ trip.

Larsa Pippen may be in the midst of a nasty divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband Scottie Pippen, but that didn’t stop the former Real Housewives of Miami star from living it up in Mexico on a girls trip and showing off her body every chance she could get.

Although the girls all returned from their vacation getaway last week, Larsa Pippen couldn’t help but share another photo this weekend of her trip. The mother-of-four posed in a tiny, black bikini and showed off her backside for the camera, according to the Daily Mail.

Mouth talkin’ dirty but my lips so clean Shining???? A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on May 6, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Pippen posted plenty of pictures on her actual vacation, flaunting her toned physique on the beach and by the pool.

Levels A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on May 1, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Larsa posed in a number of different bathing suits. The 42-year-old fitness advocate joined Kourtney Kardashian in celebrating her 38th birthday with a girls’ trip.

???????? A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on May 2, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Larsa, Kim, and Kourtney were posting on social media consistently throughout the trip. Kim’s assistant and friend Stephanie Sheperd was there, along with Kim’s longtime friend Brittny Gastineau and Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq.

#Repost @kimkardashian with @repostapp ・・・ Girls Trip A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

It seemed this getaway was exactly what Pippen needed to take her mind off of her impending divorce.

Losing it! A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on May 1, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

A heated divorce.

Pippen and her husband Scottie filed for divorce after 20 years of being married.

The celebrity couple originally split in October after a series of heated arguments. Larsa reportedly called 911 multiple times, but arrests were never made.

Larsa was also rumored to have been cheating on her husband with rapper, Future, although that was never proven, according to Us Weekly.

Insiders said that the retired basketball pro was “devastated.”

“He found out about Larsa and Future and couldn’t handle it.”

Sources close to Larsa said that she and Scottie had been living separate lives for quite some time and that she was “solely focused and dedicated to her children.”

#teampippen A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

In the original divorce filing, Scottie Pippen requested full custody of their four children- Scottie Jr., 15, Preston, 12, Justin, 9, and Sophia, 7.

Attempt to reconcile.

There were rumors of Larsa and Scottie potentially working things out in the beginning of 2017, but ultimately, they decided to call it quits.

Mamacita and her drunks #spf1942 A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Scottie even gave Larsa a giant 14-karat diamond on Valentine’s Day and the couple took their kids on several family trips together.

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

An amicable ending.

The Pippens have decided to amicably move on with their divorce and presumably share custody of their four kids.

Sky high A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:40am PST

