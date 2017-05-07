Will Eric (Greg Vaughan) be able to rescue Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly from the clutches of Xander (Paul Telfer) in Greece? Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 8 – 12, 2017 reveal a week of twists and turns for the former priest and ex-lover of Nicole, as he carries out his brother Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) sickbed wish – find Nicole and Holly before it’s too late!

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week May 8 -12, 2017: Eric Discovers Nicole’s location

Eric Brady from Prison to Salem, but his Return @nbcdays may be darker than your ready for? Or are you?! #january17th #days pic.twitter.com/kwVClQMD4P — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) January 11, 2017

With a little bit of sleuthing, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eric will be able to pinpoint the Greek Island Xander is holding Nicole and Holly captive on. He wasters no time, and rushes onto a plane to rescue Nicole as per his brother’s instructions.

Caught in Deimos’s (Vincent Irizarry) snare, Nicole’s attempt to escape Xander’s cage failed dismally. That doesn’t mean that Nicole has given up hope on trying to escape. She is still plootting and planning on a way to make it out of the cage, and off the island with her baby Holly in tow. However, Holly is now with a nanny and Xander has beefed up security with armed security guards positioned at every corner. While she is plotting their escape, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric will arrive timeously to rescue them.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week May 8 -12, 2017: Nicole Surprised At The Identity Of Her Rescuer

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the last person Nicole expected to rescue her is Eric. Don’t expect Nicole and Eric’s reunion to be a happy one, as spoilers reveal that Nicole will angrily rip into Eric because she is still not over how he was the cause of Daniel’s death.

However, Nicole will calm down and realize that Eric might be her and Holly’s only ticket out of Greece and away from Xander. Eric will promise Nicole that he will get her and Holly out of there. Nicole’s primary concern is Holly, and she will beg Eric to first make sure that Holly is rescued and safe before worrying about her.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week May 8 -12, 2017: Eric To The Rescue

We'd like to propose a toast. Here's to having time to catch up on this week's #DAYS! https://t.co/NVlsRYqZFq pic.twitter.com/A94WflijEK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 6, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Nicole and Eric will try and escape on Thursday May 11. 2017 according to Soaps She Knows. Eric will be wearing a guard’s uniform so at least he is able to blend into the house, and move around freely.

Eric’s first stop will be to rescue Holly, as she is Nicole’s highest priority. He will approach Holly’s nanny and try to convince her to give Holly to him. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander will be watching this go down but he will be too drunk to recognize who Eric is. However, dimly in the back of his mind, Xander will realize that a guard shouldn’t carry the baby and he will become suspicious.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Xander will confront Eric and tell him to give Holly back to the nanny. Eric will realize that this may be his only chance to get Holly out and will rush out to hand Holly over to someone who’s on the plane. Spoilers reveal that the person on the plane is likely to be Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Eric will rush back to get Nicole out as well.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week May 8 -12, 2017: Holly Is Safe, Can Eric Rescue Nicole Too?

In the meantime, Nicole will be trying to pry the key away from Xander who is sleeping. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander will wake up and all hell breaks loose. Eric enters the scene and a physical fight ensues with fists flying and Eric facing off with Xander.

The house isn’t under heavy surveillance for nothing, and a guard bursts in wielding his gun. Once again, it seems like Xander will call the shots. Will Nicole and Eric make it out of the villa alive?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images]