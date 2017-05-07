Left-Leaning Publications Banned From Front National’s Election Evening Event [Breaking]

A list of primarily left-leaning publications and media organizations are all reporting that they have been refused media accreditation for Front National’s election evening event, being held in the Bois de Vincennes on the eastern edge of Paris. According to the French publication Public Senat, a dozen media outlets are claiming to have been “banned” from the event.

Please note that all quotes in this article have been translated and may not be literal.

On Twitter, journalists from StreetPress, Politico, Bondy Blog, Explicite, Brut, Konbini, the weekly Politis, the daily Yann Barthès, Mediapart, Quotiden, and a journalist from Marianne who recently co-authored a book on Marine Le Pen, have all been denied access to the far-right Front National’s party in in Hénin-Beaumont (Pas- de-Calais).

Libération, another left-leaning outlet, has announced that they will boycott the event in solidarity with their colleagues. Culture magazine Les Inrocks will also be joining the boycott.

“In solidarity with our colleagues, the editors of Libération, who do not know at the time of writing if they are affected by this measure, decided not to attend the party organized by the extremist far-right party. These anti-democratic and anti-freedom measures must stop, such as the intimidation of journalists in meetings.” “By way of solidarity, we [Les Inrocks] also boycott the election evening of the FN.”

Journalistic organizations, including the Associated Free Press (AFP) recently signed a group statement protesting Front National’s attempts to “choose the media authorized to follow Marine Le Pen,” calling it “a hindrance to the freedom to inform.”

As of the time of publication, Front National had provided no comment on their decision to exclude these media outlets from their event.

[Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]