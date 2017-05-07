UFC Nude Photo Leaks: Four Female MMA Fighters Latest Targets Of X-Rated Web Leaks

Four female MMA fighters, three of which currently fight for the UFC, have become the latest targets for the online nude photo leaks that have been going on for months. Angela Magana, Tecia Torres, Raquel Pennington, and Jessamyn Duke are the newest victims in a series of x-rated web leaks of famous female athletes.

Last month, UFC bantamweight star Miesha Tate was a victim of such a leak, and before that, WWE’s Paige, Kaitlyn, and Maria all had naked photos/videos of them released without their consent.

Angela Magana, who starred in The Ultimate Fighter season 20, which was the first all female (strawweight) competition in the show’s history, has confirmed via social media that explicit pictures of her have been made available online without her permission.

Uh oh just found out leaked pics of myself and @RockyPMMA and @jessamynduke ???? — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 6, 2017

The leaked photos of #yourmajesty are very before and after fight camp or artistic in the mountains mud lakes rocks. Not porno — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 6, 2017

According to Magana’s Instagram profile, she’s not shy about showing off her body to whoever skims through her photo collection.

#yourmajesty has been so busy! I always forget to charge my phone. Big things happening #staytuned #ufc #mma A post shared by Angela Magana (@angelamagana1) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:37am PST

With the fighter nickname of “Your Majesty”, 33 year-old Magana is a native of Los Angeles and trains in Phuket, Thailand. She has only two official UFC fights to her name, which were both losses. Angela lost to Michelle Waterson during The Ultimate Fighter season 21 finale and before that she lost to fellow nude photo leak victim Tecia Torres during the fight night finale of season 20, which was won by Carla Esparza. Magana’s MMA record is 11 wins, 8 losses and zero draws.

Tecia Torres

Tecia Torres competed alongside Angela Magana in season 20 of TUF and was more successful, claiming one win and two losses. Torres lost her first fight of the season and was eliminated from the competition, but when another girl was forced to stop competing due to knee issues, Dana White decided to allow Torres a second chance, given that she was the best ranked of all the eliminated fighters. She went up against Aussie Bec Rawlings and defeated her by unanimous decision of the judges.

Looking for a fight like…☠️???????? @ufc ????: @ohrangutang H&M: @cristinapilo #TerminatorStyle #TeamTiny #WMMA A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Strawweight Torres lost her next fight of TUF against then number one ranked Carla Esparza. Since the show concluded, the Massachusetts native has been busy earning victories in the Octagon. After beating Magana in the finale episode, Tecia went on to defeat Angela Hill, Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, suffer one defeat against season 20 finalist Rose Namajunas, and beat Bec Rawlings for a second time in February.

Twenty-seven year old Torres, whose nickname is “The Tiny Tornado”, is currently dating UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington, who’s also a victim of the latest nude photo leaks.

Mi Mexicanita ???????? Cinco De Mayo #celebration #lastnight #graduate A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on May 5, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Raquel Pennington

Raquel “Rocky” Pennington is a UFC bantamweight fighter who’s currently on a four fight win streak. The last matchup she lost was against Ronda Rousey before Rousey’s tremendous upset against Holly Holm in November 2015. Raquel’s latest win was against former bantamweight champ and last month’s nude photo leak target Miesha Tate, who has since retired from the sport.

Born in Colorado Springs, Pennington, 28, publicly came out in 2016, and she has expressed her gratitude to the UFC for their willingness to accept gay people into the sport. She and Torres have not been shy when it comes to expressing their feelings for each other on camera.

Jessamyn Duke

Jessamyn Duke is a bantamweight mixed martial artist who used to fight for the UFC, but is currently fighting for the league Invicta Fighting Championship. She joins Magana, Torres and Pennington as the most recent nude photo leak victims.

It's fight day! #invictaFc18 #itsmyturnnow Photo by @scotthirano #whitemage #8bitamazon #Gunclub A post shared by Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

#TeamRousey Always have been. Always will be. #ufc207 #fearthereturn #andnew A post shared by Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

Duke fought six times for the UFC and won only two of those matchups. Raquel Pennington beat Jessamyn in the summer of 2013. After making the switch over to Invicta after her latest UFC loss against Elizabeth Phillips, the 30-year-old Kentuckian has fought twice and lost both matches. The last time “The Gun” won a fight was in November of 2013. Her official MMA record is 3 wins, 5 losses.

At the time of this writing, the nude photos of Angela Magana, Tecia Torres, Raquel Pennington, and Jessamyn Duke were still available to view. The one fighter who has commented about the leaks, Magana, seems to not be particularly bothered, though these other women may not handle it as well. There has been no word yet from the UFC concerning the leaks.

Who will be the next victim of these online nude photo leaks?

[Featured Image by Angela Magana/Facebook/Cropped/Resized]