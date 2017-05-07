iPhone 8 Release Date Coming To Reveal Bezel-less Design, Touch ID At The Back And Wireless Charging

It looks like the iPhone 8 will be taking a page or two from the Samsung Galaxy S8, judging from the recent rumors and leaks about its specs and design. The latest updates about the 10th anniversary iPhone include the possibility of an edge-to-edge display and the placement of the Touch ID sensor at the back.

iPhone 8 Design Latest Updates

Before, the Inquisitr reported that the iPhone 8 will feature a bezel-less display at the front that will take up the space of the home button, similar to the looks of the Galaxy S8, and a glass back with a vertical dual-lens camera set-up at the left-hand corner.

According to the latest rumors, these specifications are spot-on save for one little thing: the location of the fingerprint scanner. The previous leak did not show where the sensor might be, causing reports to assume that Apple will embed it on the screen.

This may have been the original plan for the iPhone 8, but MacRumors reports that the company has not yet perfected this technology. The analysts cited by the publication said that this will lead Apple to consider putting the Touch ID sensor at the back instead, like what Samsung did with the Galaxy S8. Unlike the Samsung flagship, though, the iPhone 8 will put it possibly below the Apple logo to make it easier to reach.

iPhone 8 Specs Latest Updates

The diagram above also reveals other modules at the front beside the front-facing camera. According to the report, they may be for 3D sensing and some sort of a facial recognition system. Apart from that, there are no other specifications that could be gotten from the sketch, but WCCFTech says that the rear set-up should be a combination of 12-megapixel and 7-megapixel cameras, both with Optical Image Stabilization.

The same report cites an analyst from JPMorgan who claims that the iPhone 8 will support wireless charging. It is unknown how this would work yet, but previous reports say that it will be “true” wireless charging in a sense that users will be free to move in an area, unlike Samsung’s version where the phone must be sitting on a dock.

Then there is the question regarding the inclusion of the headphone jack. The analyst believes that it will still be nowhere to be found, even after the backlash that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus received from the community when it ditched the 3.5mm port. Owners will still need to make use of the Lighting-to-3.5mm aux included in the box to be able to listen to music. If users want to charge while listening with earphones on, they will have to buy an adapter with two ports: one for Lightning, one for the headphone.

Another solution is to buy a pair of AirPods instead. Speaking of which, it is said that Apple would be throwing in a pair together with an iPhone 8. The Bluetooth earpiece costs about $150 and even though it was introduced alongside the 2016 iPhones, it was sold separately.

This means that when people buy an iPhone 8, they will find AirPods inside the box instead of the usual earpods included in a package. But this also means that Apple will likely jack up the price of an iPhone 8.

As of now, there are only speculations about its price, but reports put it at around $1,000 at launch. That is quite a hefty price to pay, but if these features and the AirPods (and more) are really included, it might be justified.

The iPhone 8 is expected this year with a possible reveal in September alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. There are reports, however, that state that it has been delayed to later this year because of some technical hurdles they have to overcome before it’s released. Either way, it should be available just in time for the holiday season.

[Featured Image by Richard Vogel/AP Images]