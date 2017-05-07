Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell To Marry Soon? – Couple Moved In Together

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell has made a big move towards strengthening their relationship. Recent reports suggest that the Twilight actress and the underwear model has moved in together. The couple really wishes to spend all the time together.

Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend shares the longest relationship with the Irish model since the breakup with her Twilight co-star. Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart’s relationship has taken a better turn and the couple now spends most of their time together in their plush Los Angeles home.

#kristenstewart #stellamaxwell ♥️ A post shared by KristenStewart&StellaMaxwell (@lovetricker) on May 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“They have moved in together. They’re both so busy with work, but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.”

Stewart and Stella have a busy schedule that does not allow the couple to be together most of the time but they are reportedly enjoying their leisure time in the Twilight actress’s four-bedroom apartment.

Though the news has not been officially confirmed by the couple’s representatives, fans are already rejoicing their favorite couple’s bold move. It is also reported that Maxwell is still keeping her apartment in New York City, as she has to be there when shooting.

Since the news broke out, many media outlets are already reporting that the couple might take it slow but they reportedly are ready to marry. Stewart was previously reported to be getting married to her first girlfriend, Alicia Cargile.

However, Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile’s relationship went on and off for three years before they finally called it quits in late 2016. It was reported that the Twilight actress really wanted to marry her at that time. The actress was spotted on many occasions getting cozy to the independent VFX Producer but ended up dating French singer Soko soon after.

The 27-year-old actress had a string of relationships before she finally found Stella Maxwell. Stewart and Soko’s public affair was short-lived. The couple was seen kissing and cuddling in the streets of New York. The French singer even went on to declare her romance in the media.

“It was the best thing ever! Three nights in, I went out and met a girl who was like, ‘Hey, I like your music, I work for a label and we would love to sign you. Where are you staying, do you need a place to stay?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah I do.’ That same night I had a blind date with Robert Pattinson!”

After Soko, Stewart had a fling with Cara Delavigne’s ex-girlfriend, St. Vincent. The Twilight actress made her relationship with Vincent red-carpet official but they broke up by the start of 2016.

Damn hot ???????????? #kristenstewart #kstew A post shared by @kstewartid on May 7, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart are said to be dating since May 2016. The couple was first spotted enjoying walks and dinners together in LA. The Twilight actress indirectly confirmed her romance during her interview with Los Angeles Times saying that she does not find the need to hide it.

“I wouldn’t talk about who I [have sex with] and how I [have sex with them] unless I was friends with you. That’s weird. But then, at the same time, I’ve discovered a way to live my life and not feel like I’m hiding at all. And I think that’s pretty apparent for anyone who cares — not that everyone does. But I think that if you had been tracking it in any way, it’s more apparent that I’m more relaxed than I used to be.”

Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend even revealed that she had to let go of her relationship with the co-star due to public. She came out as gay and enjoying her life since.

“Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

