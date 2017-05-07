Hillary Clinton Called A Loser, Warren Buffett Talks Donald Trump’s Obamacare Replacement– The Weekend Briefin

Hillary Clinton has had to weather a tremendous amount of criticism, especially after she lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections. She has, however, in turn blamed numerous entities for the defeat, ranging from Russia to the FBI, and now the election date. Just a few days ago, she made the following statements in relation to this, while on an interview with CNN.

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president. I take absolute personal responsibility… It wasn’t a perfect campaign. It wasn’t a perfect campaign but I was on the way to winning until a combination of James Comey’s letter, on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people, who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. and the evidence for that intervening event is, I think compelling… I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had.”

However, according to Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News Channel’s Justice, Hillary Clinton should snap out of it, and just admit that she lost for the second time, simply because she was not the right candidate for the job. She pointed to the scandalous accusations that dogged Hillary Clinton’s campaign, including the email scandal, and the controversial charity. The following was Judge Jeanine’s message to Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary, snap out of it. I’m tired of going through this with you. You’re a two-time loser who lost because you were a lousy candidate, you didn’t have a message, you lied every time you opened your mouth; you didn’t know what states to campaign in, you put our national security at risk with your amateur email setup, you were in a foundation that was nothing more than an organized criminal enterprise parading as a charity, four men died under your watch as you lied about a video, and there [were] a billion dollars missing from the State Department when you left. And I could go on and on, but I just don’t have the time. So, stop with the poor me nonsense. We’ve had it with you Clintons always claiming victimhood. The two of you haven’t followed the rules since the day you both showed up in your bell bottoms in Arkansas.”

She also warned Hillary Clinton about her Comey accusations, stating the following.

“Be careful, Hillary. Be very, very careful. You pulled the wool over Jim Comey’s eyes once, and you actually got the president to say you’re a nice lady. Don’t be so sure you’re going to get away with your new game, given your illegal, ill-advised, and incompetent instincts. You’re a loser, Hillary. Face it. Face it, and get back in the woods!”

Now to Warren Buffett’s view on Donald Trump’s Obamacare replacement, he said that it was long overdue, given the negative impact Obamacare was having on the American economy. He compared it to a tapeworm eating away at the economy. According to him, the new Republican replacement was set to bring down company taxes significantly, up to 17 percent. This was while speaking at Berkshire’s shareholders’ meeting in Omaha.

Warren Buffet hits ObamaCare repeal bill: It's "a huge tax cut for guys like me" https://t.co/0x97mWkBDq pic.twitter.com/b7aWPE6zJp — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2017

The billionaire argued that rising health care costs were adversely affecting the competitiveness of U.S. companies in foreign markets. The following was his statement.

“Medical costs are the tapeworm of American economic competitiveness. That is a problem this society is having trouble with and is going to have more trouble with.”

This is as reported by The Independent. The Republican bill to repeal Obamacare was passed a few days ago, eliciting a tough response from Hillary Clinton, who called it, “A shameful failure of policy and morality by GOP”

She also retweeted a message calling on the masses to support Democratic representatives voting against it, stating, “Here’s where you can donate to the eventual Dem opponents in all 35 swing districts where reps voted for #AHCA”

A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today. Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions: https://t.co/yPy2ZW74mw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 4, 2017

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]