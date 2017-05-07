Jennifer Lopez Wears Sneakers And Sweats For A Casual Day In NYC

Jennifer Lopez wore sneakers and sweatpants for a casual day out in New York City this past weekend.

J.Lo may be dressed to the nines for a performance or red carpet appearance, but the mother-of-two kept things casual on her day off in the city.

Remaining stylish as usual, the singer wore black distressed joggers, a cropped graphic t-shirt, and a pair of black leather high-top sneakers. Lopez covered her eyes from the sun and the paparazzi with a pair of blue aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer, 47, showed off her toned stomach, Daily Mail reported that she looked “half her age.” She covered up with a black, fur-lined jacket on the chilly spring day.

“Jenny From The Block” wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Lopez, who has been dating former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, stepped out for the first time since reports suggested that American Idol may be coming back to TV on ABC.

Those reports did not claim whether or not J.Lo would ever return as a judge, however, Jennifer has her own reality dance competition show World of Dance coming out soon on NBC, so it is pretty unlikely.

Lopez described judging the dance competition series as “the perfect job” for her, according to Variety.

“It’s like a dream come true and, like, the perfect job for me. In a sense, we created literally the perfect show for me to be a part of.”

From the Bronx to DR.. #nomatterwhereigoiknowwhereicamefrom A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

NBC held a press event last Monday evening in Beverly Hills. Lopez was there along with the other World of Dance judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. The show’s host, Jenna Dewan-Tatum was there, as well as executive producers Matilda Zoltowski, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.

Jennifer’s got a lot on her plate this year. Along with her new show World of Dance, the crime drama series she stars in, Shades of Blue, was renewed for Season 3, according to Deadline.

Harlee’s got blood on her hands again… #BTS #shadesofblue A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

The mother of nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, is also in a new relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Since January, the celebrity couple has been practically inseparable— vacationing together in the Bahamas, hitting the gym in Miami, spending time with family in New York, and even celebrating Easter with J.Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony and their kids in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez recently went on The Late Late Show where she was grilled by the host, James Corden, about her blossoming relationship with the retired baseball pro, UsWeekly reported.

“He’s the best. You would love him.” “Honestly, he’s a great guy. He’s fun, he’s awesome.”

Rodriguez had previously spoken out on The View about his relationship with J.Lo, but this is the first time the singer has said anything publicly about A-Rod.

J.Lo did upload one photo of her and A-Rod together on Instagram last month; granted, it was a photo of their feet, but fans knew who it was.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

The couple attended the Met Gala together on Monday evening, marking their first public red carpet appearance together. Since then, Jennifer has posted multiple pictures of A-Rod by her side.

At the Met…???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 6, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

You’re never fully dressed without a smile… #metball2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

