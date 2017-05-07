Ariel Winter is taking her body-shaming haters to task on Instagram.

Ariel, who is no stranger to criticism regarding her body confidence and bold fashion choices, posted a rant on Instagram this week about recent comments on her appearance. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Winter asked of her 3 million Instagram followers.

Ariel Winter’s online diatribe was the result of various critiques on her outfit choice for a Modern Family panel in North Hollwood, California, last week. While Winter’s TV co-stars wore casual attire for the event, the 19-year old Dog Years actress opted for a short, sparkly dress, seemingly more suited for the red carpet.

As reported by CNN, Ariel Winter’s Instagram retort made no mistake in blasting her outfit haters. Regarding her apparent contradictory choice of evening attire versus her co-stars’ casual dress, Winter questioned, “Why do I have to be like everyone else?” Ariel’s lively response now has nearly 60,000 likes on Instagram.

“While her co-stars opted for more casual outfits, 19-year-old Winter went for a more revealing look with a gold mini-dress that exposed her shoulders, cleavage and included mesh panels that showed off parts of her thighs.”

???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over. :)”

Ariel Winter’s Instagram post seemingly summed up exactly how she feels about any criticism regarding her wardrobe choices. Evidently, Ariel doesn’t care one bit for anyone who takes exception with her figure—or the clothes she uses to cover it. Obviously, Ariel Winter appears to be quite confidence about herself.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter apparently won’t back down from showing her body on Instagram. A savvy social media poster, Winter can seemingly sense exactly what buttons to press to get people talking online. Whether posting a sexy bikini pic, or a romantic selfie with her current boyfriend, Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter’s Instagram posts have a knack for stirring things up in the celebrity world.

After Winter shot back at the body shamers this week on Instagram, her body confidence is again making news. Winter’s positive attitude about her body even extends to the surgical scars on her breasts, the marks a result of the breast reduction that the actress underwent in June of 2015. In a recent Self magazine spread, Ariel proudly posed topless in a sexy photo shoot that made no effort in obscuring the scars.

Helpfully, Ariel has had one Hollywood actress to follow in gaining her brazen self-assurance. Engendering Winter’s now-trademark audacity — the bodily boldness that enthralls so many onlookers — was her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara. “I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like,” Ariel told Self in the above linked article.

“She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice.”

Below, watch a recent interview with Ariel from this year’s Coachella festival.

