Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Divorce News: Ben Moves Out Of Family Home

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once considered one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, and even though they announced their separation nearly two years ago, fans just could not give up on the former talented duo, seeing as rumor after rumor surfaced that the two were working on reconciling and often seen in public being affectionate toward one another.

It was when the estranged couple and their three children took off on a European getaway early last year that hopes rose regarding a possible reconciliation, but just recently those hopes were dashed when the estranged couple finally filed for divorce.

Ben Affleck continued to live on the property that he and Garner shared for the purpose of staying close to his children and making the process during the separation as smooth as possible. Affleck attended rehab treatments for his alcoholism and is said to have completed treatment just before filing for divorce. It was rumored just after this point that the estranged couple waited until Affleck’s treatment was finished before filing so that it wasn’t overly traumatic for the father-of-3.

In latest news about Garner and Affleck, it’s been reported that the Argo star has now moved off of the property which his family continues to reside on.

The Daily Mail relays the details about Ben’s move, that were shared by an insider close to the former couple.

The 44-year-old actor had been continuing to live with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five – despite officially filing for divorce from the actress last month, but it has now been reported he has moved into a new home ‘nearby’. ‘They didn’t want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home,’ [the source stated].”

The insider shared that the move will not change the involvement that Affleck will have in the lives of his children, and insists that they will all still spend as much time as possible together, as well as family holidays. Ben is said to be moving to a home that is quite nearby Garner and the kids.

“They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that’s not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben’s house as well. They will continue to spend holidays together and take family vacations. Nothing is going to change from the past two years, other than that he will be living in a separate house nearby.”

Despite all of the drama that followed the announcement of their split back on June 30, 2015, drama that included months of affair and addiction rumors, nannygate and fabricated stories about Ben’s mother begging Jen to take him back, the family has come out the other side seemingly peaceful and content.

It was rumors of an alleged affair that Affleck had with the pair’s former nanny Christine Ouzounian, and that became known as nannygate, which was said to be the reason that the relationship came to an end. However, when Garner finally did break her silence about the separation, during an interview with Vanity Fair early last year, she insisted that the alleged affair was not even made known to her until well after the couple had separated and that it did not have any part in the decision to split.

In the same interview, Garner shared that she would choose Ben all over again and that she will always have love for the father of her children.

