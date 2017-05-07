Selena Gomez Produced ’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 2

13 Reasons Why has just been renewed for season 2, according to Deadline.

Selena Gomez, one of the show’s executive producers, also announced the big news via her Instagram account.

“Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming,” she wrote alongside a trailer for the show.

13 Reasons Why is based on the 2007 YA novel of the same name by Jay Asher. It follows Hannah Baker during her last days before she commits suicide. Before Hannah ends her life, she records a tape for each of the 13 people who she feels contributed to her death. The tapes are left with a high school student named Clay, the one person she doesn’t blame for her suicide. He then listens to the tapes and follows Hannah’s instructions to deliver them around town.

The first season of 13 Reason Why was made available on Netflix on March 31. Not long after, it became the show on the tips of everyone’s tongues. Popularity aside, some people and mental health organizations have criticized 13 Reasons Why for glorifying suicide, especially for its young audience. It also came under fire for its graphic portrayals of sexual abuse. The backlash became so severe that Nic Sheff, one of 13 Reasons Why staff writers, penned an op-ed for Vanity Fair where he defended the staff’s decision to not shy away from Hannah’s suicide.

“When it comes to suicide, I believe the message should be exactly the same.” Nic said. ”

Facing these issues head-on—talking about them, being open about them—will always be our best defense against losing another life. I’m proud to be a part of a television series that is forcing us to have these conversations, because silence really does equal death. We need to keep talking, keep sharing, and keep showing the realities of what teens in our society are dealing with every day. To do anything else would be not only irresponsible, but dangerous.

He continued, “There are many reasons I’m proud to have worked on 13 Reasons Why. But the thing I am the most proud of, in all honestly, is the way we decided to depict Hannah’s suicide—specially, the way Brian Yorkey wrote it, and Kyle Alvarez directed it.

And so I stand behind what we did 100 percent. I know it was right, because my own life was saved when the truth of suicide was finally held up for me to see in all its horror—and reality.

Though the 13 Reasons Why staff stands behind their storytelling Netflix has since placed warnings before each episode.

As far as season 2, where the story goes from here is anybody’s guess. Though there is no source material for a second season, but the resolution of season 1 left things very much open ended.

If you’re familiar with season 1, then you know that those close to Hannah were dealing with the aftermath of her death, and the distribution of her tapes. Alex was in critical condition, thanks to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Viewers will likely find out if he survives, once season 2. The biggest cliffhanger, however, revolves around a student named Tyler. During the end of the season, Tyler was seen planning a school shooting, targeting each of the 13 students on received Hannah’s tapes.

Viewers will likely be able to see these events play out in season 2, as the Liberty High student’s stories continue.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will also consist of 13 episodes and will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

