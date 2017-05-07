Bill Maher Under Fire For Lewd Donald-Ivanka Trump Incest Joke

Bill Maher is under major scrutiny for his lewd incest jokes he made on Friday night about Ivanka Trump and her father, President Donald Trump. On his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, the political commentator prodded at Trump’s close relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump, according to the Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old political commentator sat with New York Magazine reporter, Gabriel Sherman, and joked about first daughter’s efforts to “humanize” her father, President Donald Trump.

“What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father? We see all this misogyny at Fox News, we see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.”

Bill Maher joked about the Trump administration, then took it a step further and mimicked Ivanka performing a sex act on her father.

“When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—’Daddy, Daddy…’Don’t do it, Daddy.'”

“Is that how you see Ivanka?” Maher coyly asked Sherman who, red-faced, replied, “No.” He continued on, now simulating masturbation.

“Be nice to Ivanka, she’s our only hope—because she seems like she actually knows rationality, but she’s [Trump’s] kid, and she’s the only one who can get to him, and you know he loves her.”

The incestuous references continued.

“If he’s going to do something nutty, we’re going to depend on Ivanka going into that bedroom. “Daddy, Daddy! You have to apologize for that tweet where you called Angela Merkela a ‘c***.’ You have to apologize, Daddy!”‘

POTUS has reportedly said of his daughter that he might ‘be dating her’ if they weren’t related.

FCC To Investigate Stephen Colbert For Sexually Explicit Trump-Putin Jokes

More recently, Stephen Colbert faced major backlash following Monday night’s airing of The Late Show. During his opening monologue, the comedian made explicit jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin engaging in oral sex, according to The Hill.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, assured the public that the FCC would “take the appropriate action” following a comprehensive investigation of Colbert’s remarks. Pai revealed on the Fox Business Network that if the agency receives complaints, it “will take a look at the facts that are alleged and apply the law.”

“We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action.”

“We review all consumer complaints as a matter of standard practice and rely on the law to determine whether action is warranted. The fact that a complaint is reviewed doesn’t speak one way or another as to whether it has any merit… I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints — and we’ve gotten a number of them.”

In 2012, Pai was appointed to the FCC by former President Barack Obama. He was then elevated to the chairmanship of the commission by Trump in January. Just two years later, the #CancelColbert hashtag arose in 2014 after Colbert made comments that were perceived to be an insult to Asians and Asian-Americans, as per Variety.

Pai revealed to Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Thursday that the agency makes the final decision. The FCC spokesman went into depth about the review process with CNN Money. After a viewer complaint is filed, it’s forwarded to FCC staff for review.

“Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be… A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do.”

The Trump-Putin sex joke was in response to Colbert’s CBS colleague John Dickerson’s Face the Nation interview with President Trump, according to Fox Business. The interview was cut short after he repeatedly pressed President Trump on his wiretapping claims. Colbert noted, “Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine.”

The network blurred Colbert’s mouth and the controversial terms were bleeped during airing, “The only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.” The FCC’s response will depend on whether Colbert’s remarks are considered “obscene,” according to The Hill. If so, the broadcaster would be penalized.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/AP Images]