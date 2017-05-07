‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham’s Dad Claps Back At Amber Portwood’s Diss

Farrah Abraham may have said that the one word she would use to describe her father was “a pansy” during Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, but he has found his voice to slam Amber Portwood for talking about his daughter.

Amber and Farrah Abraham, both cast members on Teen Mom OG, have already gone head-to-head on a reunion episode of the show, in which the pair almost got involved in a physical altercation. Michael, Farrah’s father, stepped in and helped attempt to protect his daughter. But now, the fights are with words and Michael is stepping in again.

Not too long ago, Amber announced she would be inviting all of the Teen Mom cast to her upcoming nuptials with Matt Baier this October. And even though she and Farrah Abraham aren’t on the best of terms, she invited her as well. But Farrah couldn’t just take the olive branch; instead she slammed the invitation publicly.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book. I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with. I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple!” she responded to the invite.

Farrah Abraham’s on-again off-again boyfriend Simon Saran, who Amber claims wasn’t actually invited but could have been Farrah’s plus one, also took a dig at the wedding, calling it a “circus.”

But Farrah Abraham didn’t stop there. She recently did an interview where she took the time to slam all of her fellow cast members, stating that Amber looks like a “cheap hooker” with the pink hair she sports during the current season that is now airing. She also stated that she and Simon Saran were flipping houses before Amber and Matt got in the action.

Amber responded to the fighting words using social media.

“Don’t comment on a real woman sweetheart! I gave you family bootcamp lol and I make money on my houses…I don’t lose money like your other house. This is why you shouldn’t do Cocaine and drink all the time okay honey. Your forgetting things like you know That guy you met online in NY?? Keep it up and I will literally stop all this with one interview and text messages. Don’t play with a true Queen sweetheart ???? try me!!” she wrote.

So who better to get in on the action than Michael Abraham, Farrah’s father?

He made a couple of strong statements about Amber’s behavior. He responded harshly when asked what he thought about the social media response. “Who cares about something that might have happened or not … years ago and of texts involving other parties. It’s also funny that Amber is threatening someone about behaviors that her fiancé and her beg people to forget about in one statement, and in another statement use as an excuse for their behaviors. What’s really wrong with her statement is she is threatening extortion or threatening to blackmail someone when both her and her fiancé have shown they think they are above the law instead of taking care of their responsibilities. If she had any sense she would be concerned and would be managing their responsibilities for their actions last fall – attempted assault, assault, damaging government property, and destroying government property. Yes – and it was seen all over the world. Attempted assault and assault. Both the edited and then released un-edited version showed it. They had no business being on that stage. Period,” he said.

When asked about his feelings on Amber calling herself a “real woman,” he had further words about the Teen Mom OG star.

“Like Farrah is not! I guess that depends on your definition of a real woman. Amber, your definition of a woman is not what every women wants to be. Just like there are women who don’t want to be like Farrah. Farrah is who Farrah wants to be and is real about it – she never tries to be like someone else – such as a Ms. Marilyn Monroe want-a-be. (sic)”

