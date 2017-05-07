Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Game 4 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview NBA Playoffs 2nd Round

The Washington Wizards will try to even their second-round NBA playoff series on Sunday when they host the Eastern Conference top-seeded Boston Celtics in a game that will live stream, with Washington riding high after their 27-point Game Three blowout of Boston brought the best-of-seven series back to life after the Celtics took the first two games.

But what Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas called “bad blood” between the two teams spilled over in Game Three, in a confrontation between the Celtics 26-year-old, fourth-year center Kelly Olynyk and Wizards second-year forward Kelly Oubre Jr., after Olynyk set a hard screen on Oubre — who responded by rushing the seven-foot Olynyk and kicking him to the ground with a forearm.

As a result, the Wizards’ 21-year-old was suspended and will miss Game Four on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards NBA Eastern Conference second-round playoff series Game Four, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Verizon Center in Washington D.C. on Sunday, May 7 — 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Olynyk, who in the 2015 playoffs dislocated the shoulder of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, said on Saturday that he is puzzled by accusations that he play the game “dirty.”

“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player,” Olynyk told reporters. “It’s basketball, it happens. You have to screen, you have to box out, you have to do things. It’s not something you focus on, you just go out there and play the next game.”

Watch video of the confrontation between Olynyk and Oubre in the video below.

To win the game and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Celtics will need to overcome the first-quarter woes that have plagued them in all three playoff games against Washington — and their four regular season contests against the Wizards as well. Washington has outscored Boston 249-168 in those seven matchups, including 119-70 in the playoff series.

For the Celtics, Thomas — who was held to just 13 points in the Game Three blowout — is expected to play once again despite undergoing oral surgery to fix multiple injuries to his front teeth, including a tooth that was knocked out completely, in a Game One collision.

Can the Boston Celtics voice back from their crushing Game Three defeat, avoid falling behind early and come back to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs? Or will the Washington Wizards come out swinging on their home court for a second straight game to pull the series ever at 2-2?

To find out, watch the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Eastern Conference second-round playoff Game Four live stream online from the 18,200-seat Verizon Center in the nation's capital city Washington D.C.

Fans without the login credentials to allow viewing of the live stream via Watch TNT can also access the NBA playoff game using the Sling TV basic internet TV package, which offers the TNT network, including the Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Eastern Conference second-round playoff Game Four, and comes with a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

