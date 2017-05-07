‘Saturday Night Live’ Wants To Know ‘Where In The World Is Kellyanne Conway?’

Saturday Night Live brought viewers back to the 90s on their April 6, 2017, episode with a featured skit that spoofed Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego. Instead of looking for Carmen Sandiego though, they were looking for Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor.

Kellyanne Conway was featured in the theme song spoofed by Saturday Night Live regulars, and Kate McKinnon played the role of Kellyanne Conway in the red trench coat that was typically worn by Carmen Sandiego. Saturday Night Live put Conway in place of Sandiego in the logo that was used in the introduction of Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego, says CNN Money.

The Saturday Night Live skit drew attention to the fact that Kellyann is rarely seen in the media lately. Chris Pine, the host of Saturday Night Live last night, was one of the singers that questioned where should could be because she certainly hadn’t been on television lately.

The Saturday Night Live crew, wearing fedoras and dancing, sang, “She used to be on TV and, like, every single panel.” They continued to ponder in the song, “One day we woke up and she was no longer there. What could have happened? She’s not on any channel.”

Mikey Day, a Saturday Night Live regular, played the host and introduced the children (who were called “gumshoes” on the original Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego) and they took their spots. When he asked if they were ready to find Kellyanne Conway, they said, “Well, we don’t want to find her.”

That brought the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Kellyanne Conway to an abrupt halt and Mikey Day said, “Well, that’s our show. Seven weeks in a row and no one wants to find that woman.”

Kellyann Conway has not been completely absent on television or in the media though, as Saturday Night Live suggests. Just last weekend, on April 30, 2017, Conway was on Fox & Friends Weekend, discussing Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. She claimed that people believe that he has kept his promises and that they are happy with how he is doing in his role as President of the United States. According to Fox News Insider, she said,

“They just love him. And the signs were ‘promises made, promises kept’ and that’s the way they feel.”

Also, just last night she was on Hannity talking about the new health care bill proposal with Sean Hannity. In typical Kellyann Conway fashion, she attempted to deflect from the main issue at hand to bring Democrats into question. Raw Story said, that she was, “accusing Democrats of not caring about veterans because they didn’t act enough to fix the Veterans Administration.”

So, even though Saturday Night Live was not complete spot on in their skit, it was amusing, and as usual, Kate McKinnon did an awesome job of portraying Kellyanne Conway.

This is not the first time Kate McKinnon has played the role of Conway on Saturday Night Live. In several skits, McKinnon played Conway in her kneeling position that came to be known as “couchgate” and brought big laughs from the audience. These scenes were based on the images that media released of Kellyanne, kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office in the White House with her phone in hand, like a teenager. Saturday Night Live featured her kneeling on the news desk, looking at her phone as Colin and Michael talked about other matters. She was also seen sitting on a chair and then the floor, almost as if she was just a secondary thought of the sketch she was seen in.

Saturday Night Live also did a Fatal Attraction spoof of Kellyanne Conway and Jake Tapper that some people think went too far. Kellyanne was portrayed as being desperate and clingy in this Saturday Night Live skit, and the dialogue was filled with sexual innuendo.

What did you think of last night’s skit on Saturday Night Live, featuring Kellyanne Conway? Do you like it when Saturday Night Live features political representatives on the show or do you think that they should stay clear of those? Should politics be off limits?

