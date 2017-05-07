WWE News: Former World Champion Was Sick Of WWE’s ‘Bulls**t,’ Reveals What It Would Take For His Return

There are some WWE superstars who end up moving on from the ring and doing other things in their life that don’t allow them to return to wrestling. Others just don’t have the desire to ever get back in the ring, but they can’t deny where everything truly began for them. Former world champion Batista (Dave Bautista) is busy filming movies and he said that he is hoping to return to WWE for one more run but only if they meet his one demand.

As Batista’s character of Drax cracks up everyone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there are still so many fans who want to know if he will ever return to WWE. The 48-year-old is in great shape and could easily have one more run with the company, but they simply won’t meet his demands.

Batista’s last return was in early 2014 and it started as a babyface run but failed miserably. He ended up winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania XXX and stayed with WWE until early summer when he left due to creative differences.

Recently, he appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a number of topics and he let WWE have it. Batista told Chris Jericho that he really does want to return, but the creative differences are once again keeping him from making a deal per Cageside Seats.

“Yeah, I miss it a lot…. There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bulls**t. Yeah, it’s the bulls**t man, it’s just too much bulls**t.”

Obviously, the drama from the WWE locker room and with all that goes on is something that big Dava does not miss. He isn’t the first former superstar to say something like this, but it may not be the best way for Batista to get another run with the company.

Speaking of returning to WWE, Batista told Chris Jericho that he has inquired about making a comeback but he only wants to do one thing.

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

When Batista left the company in mid-2014, he was at odds with Triple H on-screen and then, he just quit. He said that he has run this idea for a feud against Triple H “a few different times,” but they only ever tell him that they will “think about it.”

Jericho wanted to completely clarify things to make sure he was hearing them correctly and that is why he asked one more time. Y2J asked Batista if he would want to work with anyone else in WWE for a big return if the company wanted him to do so.

“At this point, no, because it would be my retirement thing. It would be what I would go out on. I would come back and I’d do a whole program and then I’d be done.”

So, if there ever is a time that Batista makes his WWE return and feuds with Triple H, fans need to pay close attention. As soon as that feud is over, it will be the complete and final end of his wrestling career.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is already a hit in its opening weekend and it isn’t like Batista is desperate for work. He has plenty to do with Marvel movies that are filming now and will be in future years, but he’s ready to get back in the ring one more time. Batista does miss wrestling, but he doesn’t miss the drama that comes along with WWE and it appears to still be there since they won’t even acknowledge that he wants a return program with Triple H.

