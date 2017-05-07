Johnny Depp Spending: More Claims About Depp, Actor Wears Earpiece For Scenes And Doesn’t Learn Lines?

Despite Johnny Depp doing his best to stay focused on his career comeback with the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the dramatic recent months keep coming back to haunt him in the press.

Depp’s tumultuous marriage with actress Amber Heard concluded with a nasty divorce following Heard accusing Depp of domestic abuse and seeking restraining orders against her former husband. While the divorce was being finalized, Forbes gave Depp a kick while he was down, by naming him the most overpaid actor in Hollywood.

Johnny then stirred up a firestorm of drama and more negative press when he opted to sue his former management company TMG over alleged mismanaging of his finances for years. The actor insisted that the management team failed to pay his taxes on time which led to him owing over $6 million in fees.

TMG fired back by sharing about Depp’s supposed spending habits, indicating that he was spending his $600 million fortune at an irresponsibly rapid rate.

The Hollywood Gossip reminds of certain details shared by TMG and the fact that Depp has not denied any claims made about his spending by his former management team.

“These days, sources claim Depp is so broke he can’t even afford an agent, and TMG has been happy to inform the court (and the public) of exactly how a guy with eight-figure annual earnings wound up in such a tight spot.The expenditures seem to get more ridiculous with each new legal filing, and amazingly, Depp isn’t even denying TMG’s claims. In fact, when the group claimed that Depp spent $3 million on Hunter S. Thompson’s funeral, the actor publicly corrected them and pointed out that he actually spent $5 million on the memorial service.”

Depp went on to state that he can do what he wishes with his own money but that his outrageous spending habits do not deflect from TMG’s inability to pay taxes on time for the star.

Although Johnny has been trying his best to stay out of headlines and focus on his career and on the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the management group has not let up sharing supposed details about Depp and his behavior over the years.

The company has taken the feud one step further by sharing about Depp’s onset habits, claiming that the actor never memorizes his lines, and instead wears an earpiece so that his lines can be fed to him during scenes.

The Hollywood Reporter makes a note of the new claims made by TMG, who also promise that more details regarding Depp’s legal team and the avid events that have involved the actor needing a legal bailout, will be made known.

“…the managers also claim that Depp spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on a sound engineer who feeds him lines on set. ‘Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,’ writes attorney Michael Kump. TMG also claims Depp’s ‘army of attorneys’ has bailed him out of legal crises and made a series of ‘hush money settlements’ — details of which they promise will be revealed during trial.”

Klump insisted that TMG was thorough about drawing attention to Depp’s spending habits and that the actor refused to heed any advice given by his managers. The attorney went on to indicate that it was Depp, his sister and his former personal manager who approved of any outrageous spending by the actor.

“Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisers, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme. Ultimately, Depp and/or his sister and personal manager, Elisa Christie Dembrowski, knowingly approved all of Depp’s expenditures.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]