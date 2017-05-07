Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday May 8, 2017 reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) is unhappy to let go of Chabby and when reality stares him in the face, he throws a good old tantrum. Eric (Greg Vaughan is finally able to pinpoint the Grecian island Holly and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have been kidnapped to, while Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) is gloating that his plan to save the day is infallible.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers, Monday May 8, 2017: Abigail, Thomas and Dario Makes Three?

Abigail (Marci Miller) has taken firm steps towards claiming back her independence. She has a new job with the Salem Police Department, she has moved out of her and Chad’s home, and she will be able to provide a new life for her and her son. She has made such huge adjustments in order to get over Chad, and in fact has encouraged him and Gabi to get together and to give their love a chance. However, Gabi (Camila Banus) does not want Chad and is pursuing a relationship with Eli (Lamon Archey) and she has told Chad to try and make things work with Abigail.

That is exactly what Chad has been trying to do, according to NBC’s Days of Our Lives official Twitter page. He has been trying to win Abigail’s trust back, but it seems as if Abigail just isn’t interested

Enter Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). Before the infamous vow renewal took place, Dario told Abigail that he was falling in love with her. Of course, Abigail was having none of it at that stage. But things have changed, and while Abigail is still definitely enjoying her newfound independence, it doesn’t mean that she can have an occasional romantic interlude.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Dario asks Abigail if she wants to have dinner with him. Even though Dario doesn’t call it a date, and disguises it as a meal with a friend, Days of Our Lives fans will know what Dario’s true intentions are. And it definitely seems to be working in Dario’s favor as Abigail and Dario grow closer.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers, Monday May 8, 2017: Chad Sees Abigail, Dario and Thomas And Throws A Man Fit

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Monday May 8, 2017, Chad sees Abigail, Thomas and Dario out and about together. Not only is Chad aware of Dario’s feelings for Abigail, but he will be extremely jealous that Dario will have what he lost – his family.

Chad, typical Dimera that he is, will be especially livid that Dario is playing Daddy to his son, and he will not like this setup at all. Chad is extremely protective over Thomas and seeing them together will trigger all the jealous and angry emotions that have been hidden just under the surface. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Chad will feel that Abigail has already replaced his role in their family and that Dario might even be the real reason that Abigail left him in the first place.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers, Monday May 8, 2017: Eric Pinpoints Nicole’s Location

Meanwhile, a critically injured Brady (Eric Martsolf) has tasked his brother with finding the love of his life Nicole, and Holly. Up until now, Eric has not been able to find Nicole’s location. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eric will at last find the clue that allows him to place where Nicole and Holly are being held. Eric won’t waste a minute and will rush off in his Nicole rescue mission. Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Eric won’t have an easy task ahead of him, but he is determined to bring Nicole and Holly back home safely.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers, Monday May 8, 2017: Deimos Congratulates Himself

While this Nicole drama is playing out, Deimos will be congratulating himself for planning the perfect crime and getting away with it once again. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Deimos is planning to “rescue” Nicole and come away looking like the hero. Deimos is hoping to win back the woman who was once his fiancee by the execution of this devious kidnapping plan according to an Inquisitr article.

