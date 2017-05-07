Former ‘RHOA’ Kim Zolciak Trashes Her Co-Stars Before She Returns For Season 10

Kim Zolciak hasn’t been a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for five years, but she’s already trashing her co-stars ahead of Season 10. Radar Online reports that the Don’t Be Tardy star slammed the other women for not doing much with their lives over the past five years.

“I really call people like they are, I think. I’m very psychic, very intuitive,” Zolciak shared. “No one has really grown in five years, except Kandi. She had a baby, got married.”

Zolciak added that while her co-stars haven’t changed much, she’s had a few babies. She’s also been starring in Don’t Be Tardy for six seasons and doesn’t feel as though any of the other ladies have accomplished anything. She may have been out of the game for five years, but Zolciak clearly isn’t afraid to throw some shade.

Of course, Bravo hasn’t confirmed Zolciak’s return for the upcoming season. Radar Online reports that Zolciak is willing to return to the reality series, but only if the paycheck is right. Zolciak revealed that she would appear in Season 10 if producers offered her enough money and inside sources claim that her comeback is likely.

“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” an insider noted. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”

Zolciak hasn’t confirmed her return to the hit series. Given how she is already drumming up drama with her co-stars, there’s a good chance that Zolciak will be back when the cameras start rolling. Zolciak left the show after an explosive fight with her longtime nemesis NeNe Leakes in Season 5. Leakes is also rumored to be making a return next year but hasn’t confirmed the news.

According to People, Kim Zolciak was scheduled to make an appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live but was forced to cancel after a dog bit her son. The reality star shared a photo of her 4-year-old boy, Kash, in the hospital after surgery.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she captioned the image. “My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

In addition to her son’s accident, Daily Mail is reporting that Zolciak is fighting rumors about a recent plastic surgery procedure gone wrong. The reality star was spotted at LAX last week and tried her best to conceal her swollen lips as she made her way through the airport.

Zolciak is usually ready to smile for the camera but instead elected to keep her head down and hide her mouth with her cell phone. The reality star has talked about her regular lip injections in the past, but it looks like her latest filling may have gone wrong.

As fans are well aware, Zolciak has undergone numerous plastic surgery procedures over the course of her life. Apart from the multiple lip injections, Zolciak has gotten Botox since she was a young girl, had her boobs done, skin tightened, and tummy tucked. She also wears a wig on a regular basis because she doesn’t like wasting time getting ready.

Bravo hasn’t revealed the official premiere date for the new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Tell us! Are you excited that Kim Zolciak is returning for Season 10 of RHOA? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]