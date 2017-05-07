Nicki Minaj Pledges To Pay Fan’s College Tuition, Loans And Book Expenses

Nicki Minaj promised to pay off several of her fan’s college tuition and student loans fees on Saturday night. The unexpected, but totally welcomed act of generosity came out of nowhere.

Nicki Minaj first Tweeted about a contest that would allow a lucky fan to accompany her to this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Contestants were asked to send her videos of themselves singing her new song, “Regret in Your Tears.” When asked if fans from other countries could enter, Nicki responded that they could because she had enough money to fly fans in from anywhere in the world.

In response to that, one bold Twitter user asked Nicki Minaj if she would pay his tuition.

It’s not clear if the user was joking, but surprisingly, Nicki Minaj agreed.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Nicki Minaj’s mentions soon became flooded with fans who either needed help paying off their tuition of their student loans. The generous rapper then weeded through her many requests and picked the ones she deemed most worthy. In a series of Tweets, the rapper either outright agreed to give the money being requested or asked for more information before committing to the donation.

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

As time went on, it seems that Nicki Minaj dropped her 4.0 GPA stipulation, and directed her generosity to almost anyone who asked. Some users requested partial tuition assistance. One user asked for money for a Wacom Pro, a fancy digital art tablet. One asked for a professional camera for school. Another user asked for the staggering sum of 6,000 dollars to go towards his tuition, room, and board and meal plan. Nicki Minaj agreed to pay for each of these requests and more.

Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. ???????? https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info ???? https://t.co/89EFndrFZu — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

By the time Nicki Minaj was finished, she’d promised to pay off the tuition and loans of about a dozen fans. The sum of the pledges made by Nicki comes to several thousand dollars. As if she hadn’t done enough, Nicki Minaj also promised that she’d be back to help more of her fans in a month or two.

“Ok u guys. It’s been fun,” Minaj wrote, via Twitter. ” Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.

Social media has been sending Nicki Minaj her praises, ever sent she made the public pledges. “Nicki Minaj” has been trending on the social media platform for hours since her initial Tweet. At the current time, there are over 130,000 Tweets about Nicki Minaj in her tag.

That said, Nicki Minaj isn’t the only rapper who has donated money towards education in recent months. Earlier this year, Chance The Rapper donated 1 million dollars to Chicago City Schools for “arts and enrichment programming.”

“This isn’t about politics, this isn’t about posturing, this is about taking care of the kids,” Chance said to a group of reporters.

“The cheque that I donated is a call to action,” he added.

It’s unclear if Nicki Minaj was inspired by Chance The Rapper’s charitable donation, but what is clear is that she just made the lives of a few of her fans a lot easier.

So far, none of the recipients of Nicki’s generosity have Tweeted that they had actually received the money, but it’s still early in the day. They’ll definitely Tweet about their new found blessings, once the money hits their bank accounts. After all, it’s not every day that you can say that Nicki Minaj paid your tuition.

