Kate Middleton Diet: What Duchess Eats For Breakfast And How She’s Set To Take Over

Kate Middleton is busily preparing for her big move to London with Prince William and their two little royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family is said to be moving from their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, so that they can be situated to take on more royal duties from the aging monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her hubby Prince Philip.

Kate and William will reside in Kensington Palace along with Prince Harry and a number of other royals. Earlier this year it had been reported that the young royals had been making changes to the grounds to ensure that there is heightened security and a safe space for their children to play, as The Observer relayed.

Kate Middleton sees Prince Philip as her royal role model as she takes on more duties https://t.co/7oEmMgxsxq — KateMiddletonReview (@KateMiddReview) May 7, 2017

While William prepares to take over duties from the queen, Duchess Kate prepares to take on the role of consort, much like Prince Philip. The Express shares details relayed by royal insiders in regards to Kate’s intentions in the future.

“THE DUCHESS of Cambridge models herself on Prince Philip and will emulate his royal role as she takes on more duties following his retirement from public engagements, according to royal insiders. Kate, 35, has long been an admirer of the Duke of Edinburgh and has told aides she intends to mirror the way he has supported the Queen for 65 years as she prepares to become Prince William’s consort.”

Middleton is likely also preparing for her little sister’s upcoming wedding at which her children are to act as ring bearer and flower girl. Kate is not to be a part of the bridal party, according to insiders, but she has reportedly been helping Pippa with all of the arrangements for the May wedding that is expected to be the wedding of the year.

In addition to being a busy mom and a royal ambassador, the duchess also has done her part to bring awareness to mental health while attempting to eradicate the negative stigma attached to such issues by way of the Heads Together campaign. She, Prince William and Prince Harry have all spearheaded this campaign and are praised for their work.

Ok well this is the absolute cutest: https://t.co/SXwlrBlPiC — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 7, 2017

So it seems that a healthy and balanced diet is needed so that Kate Middleton can achieve all of her duties in a day while still looking pristine within every photo that is snapped of her. What is it that the duchess chows down on to begin her day? Well, she actually slurps her breakfast each morning seeing as Kate prefers to have a smoothie to get her day started.

Cosmopolitan shares about the healthy ingredients that the beautiful royal adds to her breakfast beverage each day, that will possibly cause you to kick the eggs and bacon to the curb.

“Apparently, the Duchess likes to mix her spirulina in with a smoothie made up of kale, spinach, lettuce, coriander and blueberry juice. So yeah, it’s not exactly a bowl of Coco Pops. The health benefits of spirulina include the fact that it’s seriously high in protein, and contains an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids which serve to increase energy, reduce fatigue, improve stamina, boost the immune system, and keep the heart, liver, and kidneys healthy.”

The publication goes on to note that such ingredients mixed together also act as a natural detox therefore ridding the body of impurities. Despite the appearance of the smoothie, which looks like green sludge and the fact that you’d pretty well be consuming algae for your first meal of the day, the health benefits are certainly not to be ignored.

For those who are not quite ready to make such a drastic switch, there are many other healthy cereals and fruit smoothies that are of great benefit, as well, and look a little more appealing.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images]