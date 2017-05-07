Who Is Dr. Bryan Abasolo Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Season With Rachel Lindsay?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season will feature Rachel Lindsay’s journey to find love and spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve hint that Dr. Bryan Abasolo could be one to watch in Season 13. Viewers will have to tune in to see if he scores Lindsay’s final rose, but the buzz is that he may be generating a lot of buzz this spring.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers share that Dr. Bryan Abasolo is a 37-year-old chiropractor who lives in Miami, Florida. He went to school at the University of Florida and graduated in 2003. Prior to starting filming for Rachel Lindsay’s season, Abasolo was working at the Accident and Injury Team in Miami Lake, Florida, and it appears that he’s been working there since 2009.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Abasolo makes a strong first impression on Lindsay during the initial introductions, and he may be sticking around for a while in Season 13. There are some hints that he may end up being a bit of a villain this springduring Rachel’s journey to find love, but more should emerge on that front in the coming weeks.

Bryan was on a Bachelorette group date that involved some crazy antics on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, and Abasolo did raise some eyebrows for making a remark about Rachel’s “sloppy seconds.” During Rachel’s chat with Ellen, it also sounded as if Bryan managed to snag the first kiss of the season, and it sounds as if he might be quite confident, perhaps to the point of seeming somewhat cocky.

Bachelorette Rachael at the next table. #iknowbachelorettescoop #wontduvulge A post shared by Mike Sleeper Photography (@sleeperfineart) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Additional Bachelorette spoilers note that Abasolo gets a one-on-one date with Lindsay in Norway in what should be Episode 5, and this tends to be a key individual date. For example, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Josh Murray and Andi Dorfman all had one-on-ones in Episode 5 during their respective seasons.

Abasolo may be quite the charmer with Lindsay, but it looks like there has been a bit of legal trouble in his past. InTouch notes that in 2014 Bryan faced a complaint from the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medical and Florida Department of Health that alleged that he provided inappropriate treatment and excessive services in a case involving a 3-year-old, and he was accused of keeping insufficient medical records as well.

Reports indicate that two of the three charges were dismissed with prejudice. However, but as a result of the case, this Bachelorette contestant apparently was required to take risk management, ethics, and record-keeping classes. In addition, he had to pay approximately $20,000 in fees to cover investigation costs and a fine and a letter of concern was added to his permanent record.

Radar Online notes that Abasolo was also named in a suit filed by Allstate Insurance. It seems that the suit was against the Accident and Injury Team and it involved accusations of filing false and fraudulent medical invoices, bills, and records. The insurance company alleged that the chiropractic office worked to obtain payment for services that were not necessary or rendered and that numerous patients were referred for unnecessary MRIs. However, the case was dismissed on March 22, 2017, with prejudice, and Bryan left for filming The Bachelorette right after that.

There definitely are signs via various Bachelorette spoilers that Rachel will be quite taken with Bryan and that he will be in the mix of things for a while this spring. Could Dr. Bryan Abasolo end up snagging Rachel Lindsay’s final rose this spring? Fans will be eager to learn more about this confident bachelor and the action begins with the premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season on Monday, May 22.

[Featured Image by Dr. Bryan Abasolo/Facebook]